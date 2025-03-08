Now That Daredevil: Born Again Is Here, I Think We Need To Revisit How He Should Fit In The MCU

SPOILERS are ahead for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription or Disney+/Hulu bundle .

I don’t think I’m alone when I say I’m in a weird place with the new Marvel movies . While it used to feel like every movie was an unmissable event film that would play into the next release, now it feels like we’ve seen scattered ideas across a number of hits and misses since Avengers: Endgame. The MCU just doesn’t feel dependably good anymore. So when Daredevil: Born Again premiered this week on the 2025 TV schedule , I was cautious with my expectations. However, I was happy to find myself absolutely geeking out about Daredevil’s MCU TV show debut.

In fact, I’m so happy to see Matt Murdock in the universe that I think he already deserves a swift promotion. Let’s get into it.

Now That Daredevil Finally Has An MCU Show, It Feels So Right

I shared some concerns with fans that Daredevil in the MCU just wouldn’t be the same, especially considering the specific edge it wore like a badge of honor. However, as both the executive producers have spoken to CinemaBlend about , and is already being proved by what we’ve seen of the show, it’s clear that Marvel Studios really cares about the character as much as we do. They've really pulled the stops to make Daredevil: Born Again a return worth waiting for. (Can you believe it’s been six years since the last Netflix episode?)

Even as someone who wasn’t necessarily a Daredevil superfan, but enjoyed the show, it felt special to see Charlie Cox back under the mask for the premiere episodes – even if they killed off one of my favorite characters within the first few minutes. It feels like an event TV show that I need to (and want to) tune in to, both because it feels like coming home to a character I used to enjoy watching prior, and because there’s a really solid setup already being established between Daredevil and newly-voted-in New York mayor, Wilson Fisk.

Additionally, I feel like the MCU needed a more grounded and edgy hero on their slate after titles like Deadpool vs. Wolverine and Agatha All Along. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind some goofy-ness in the Marvel world, but Daredevil: Born Again is a really solid change of pace from what we’ve seen from the studio lately.

After watching the premiere episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, I couldn’t help but wish he was seen as an A-hero rather than a B-hero only for TV screens. I know why he’s still a TV hero. It’s because the comic book hero is thought of a “street hero” who works on a smaller scale than a character like Thor, who can do things like take down an alien race from destroying Earth or something like that.

In the past Daredevil was perfect in the TV realm because the character is a lawyer in the daylight hours, which just works so great for a crime series. However, considering where we are right now with the lineup of heroes in the MCU that will assemble in the upcoming Avengers movies, I actually think they could use someone like Daredevil.

Particularly, when I line up Matt Murdock next to some of the other characters, I don’t think there’s enough great characters fans have an on-screen history with. Sure, there might be Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and the new Captain America, but Born Again has reminded me that Daredevil could add a different energy to the Avengers lineup that perhaps would strengthen the team.

When Matt Murdock Showed Up In Spider-Man: No Way Home, It Got A Huge Reaction

But how should Daredevil find himself in an MCU movie? The movie I’d ideally like to see him and Wilson Fisk first is in Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie , but considering it was apparently recently ruled out that the pair of Born Again leads are linking up with Holland in his 2026 movie, let's talk about something else. I want to talk about what happened when Matt Murdock cameoed in No Way Home.

I remember going to opening night of No Way Home, and how fans were absolutely geeked by Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock showing up for like a minute in the Spider-Man movie. It made me wish he was in the movie more, and by the gasps and cheers in my theater, it was clear to me that I'm far from the only one. After he owned that brief moment, I think he absolutely deserves a place in the movies alongside his own TV show. He has enough blood, sweat and tears over the years to have earned it!

Plus, Wilson Fisk Being A Main Villain In A Future MCU Movie Would Be Amazing

That brings me to my final point, which has less to do with Daredevil and more to do with Vincent D'Onofrio’s continually incredible performance as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. I think he’s such a solid villain in Daredevil: Born Again that I think it would be amazing if he got his own promotion in the MCU as one of the franchise's big bads later on. Right now, he might only be a threat to New York City, but Fisk has been known in Marvel Comics to be a villain to Spider-Man, along with being affiliated with groups like The Hand, HYDRA and so forth.

While he might not be the brawn of an operation, he certainly has the power to create a team of supervillains in the future that could become a larger threat if he goes overboard with his masterplan. A group of supervillains to play off the Avengers honestly could be a nice change of pace from one big bad like Thanos. If so, Daredevil would suddenly become an incredible aly to the Avengers who could help with strategy since he’s known the guy for so many years.

Here’s hoping the MCU is two steps ahead of me and is already setting this up in Daredevil: Born Again. But, we’ll have to see how the season unfolds on Tuesdays.