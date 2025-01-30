I Was Worried Daredevil Would Lose Its Edge On Disney+, Until I Heard These Comments About Violence From Born Again’s EP

The schedule of upcoming Marvel shows features some truly sweet titles, and one that’s long piqued my interest is Daredevil: Born Again. What’s been most exciting about this 2025 TV schedule entry (which will be streamable with a Disney+ subscription) is the prospect of it building on the stories and style of the OG Netflix. However, given its new streaming home, I’ve had a few concerns about whether the franchise will maintain its edge on the House of Mouse’s streaming service. Now, I’m happy to say, though, those fears are gone.

As Born Again ’s release date inches closer, more information is being divulged by the show’s cast and crew. What’s been a considerable topic of discussion is just how much violence the show will include, considering its predecessor pulled no punches. Dario Scardapane, who serves as showrunner and EP on the new series, recently spoke to that during an interview with our sister site, SFX Magazine. Based on what the producer had to say, those looking for sheer brutality should be excited:

[There] is a scene this season that is straight out bat-shit and way farther past anything Netflix ever did and it’s absolutely earned. When you have violence for violence’s sake, it gets boring. With Kingpin particularly, you have to remind people that this large, imposing, extremely entertaining individual is the villain, and we do that in a big way.

Now, that’s a bold claim on the EP’s part. I mean, the original show could be absolutely brutal, thanks to sequences like Frank Castle’s prison fight as well as the slaughter of the Irish mob. Let’s also not forget that absolutely unsettling scene involving Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin taking off a gangster’s head using a car door. Something else that lives rent-free in my head is the sight of John Healy impaling his head on a spike.

Still, Dan Scardapane’s recent comments re-affirm my faith in the notion that it’ll channel the intensity associated with the past exploits of Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear. It should also be noted that Scardapane was a writer on Netflix’s The Punisher, so he certainly knows how to script truly violent sequences. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention how the Born Again trailers have also been helping to set up the amount of bloody fight sequences that’ll be on display. All in all, color me excited!

More on Daredevil: Born Again (Image credit: Marvel Studios) I Need To Talk About A Moment In The Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Because I'm Not Sure If It's An Easter Egg Or An Actual Plot Point

Daredevil: Born Again’s development process has been widely discussed – and not always for the best reasons. In 2023, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige didn’t like what had been shot for the series thus far. So, following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show was retooled, and Dan Scardapane was brought in to replace the original showrunners. Since then, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have opened up about helping to “correct course” in order for the show to better align with the original series. Cox went as far as to say there was a significant “U-turn” that needed to be made.

Plot details on this DD sequel series have been mostly kept under wraps. However, what is known is that Matt Murdock will once again try to thwart the machinations of Wilson Fisk, who seeks to run for mayor of New York City. Other familiar faces are in the fold as well, including Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, Vanessa Fisk and of course, Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher.

Based on what’s been teased so far, fans are in for a dramatic tale filled with legal and political intrigue. Along the way, there are sure to be plenty of bloody scenes, in addition to the one Dan Scardapane teased that’ll satiate those looking for action. Here’s hoping this show lives up to the hype.