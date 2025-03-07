Disney Plus Has Answered My Prayers As It Brings Back Discounted Hulu Bundle In Time For Moana 2 Release – And I Can Actually Sign Up This Time

This is probably blasphemy to say on a website largely dedicated to talking about movies, but I'm not a big movie theater goer. I'd much rather watch movies at home, where snacks are on tap and I have the freedom to contort my body into whatever position feels most comfortable for the duration of the movie. So I've been waiting patiently for Moana 2's inevitable arrival onto Disney Plus (on March 12) – and now it looks like my patience wasn't in vain as Disney Plus brings back its blockbuster Black Friday deal with Hulu.

Considering I couldn't get the $2.99 a month Disney Plus bundle over Black Friday due to being a subscriber too recently, this feels like my wish upon a star has been answered. Usually costing $10.99 a month for the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle, it's back down to just $2.99 a month.

The only slight snag is that, unlike the deal over Black Friday that locked in the price for a whole 12 months, this only gets you the 72% saving for your first four months. Still, there's so much good content coming out of Disney Plus and Hulu respectively over the next few months that this is still one exceptional deal – and lines you up perfectly to be eligible for any offers coming later in the year from the two streaming giants.

I always say the bundle is one of the best streaming deals you can get year-round even when there isn't a discount. The fact of the matter is it saves you to a degree rather than subscribing separately to each service, and the bundle brings together some of the strongest on-demand libraries there are. Get started with Disney Plus and Hulu and you'll be able to watch Moana 2, Daredevil: Born Again, Andor Season 2, Paradise, and The Handmaid's Tale's final season in the coming months, as well as a healthy dose of drama with all new episodes of The Kardashians.

Lowest Ever Disney Plus And Hulu Bundle Deal Returns

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Expires March 30

Recommended By Recommended By Alice Marshall eCommerce Editor I've been writing about streaming deals for six years now, so I know a good deal when it stares me in the face. They're a rare thing, and, where Disney Plus is concerned, you're only looking at maybe 2-3 times a year where there's an opportunity to save on its plans. Savings on the bundles are an even rarer thing. In fact, this saving on the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle has taken me by surprise, only to my knowledge appearing over Black Friday. Given that to eligible as a returning customer it needs to be more than a month since you last subscribed, you can sign up to this deal, cancel after the four months and have a break from Disney Plus, and be ready to dive into whatever Black Friday offering there is come November (which I predict to be a similar price point once again).

What Other Disney Plus Bundle Deals Are Available?

There aren't any other limited time offers per se on the bundles, but you may want more than just Disney Plus and Hulu (even if I think that's a great duo). You can also get it but without the nuisance of commercials – just without the 72% saving. There are also options to bundle with Max or ESPN Plus.

Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus: $31.97 $16.99 A Month

The first iteration of the bundle, you can now choose between the Trio Basic and Trio Premium plan, introducing ESPN Plus to your streaming roster with a ton of live sports to get your teeth into. Opt for its ad-supported $16.99 a month, or pay $26.99 a month to bypass the ads.