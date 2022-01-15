Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Dropped A New Look At His Costume, And Marvel Fans Have Thoughts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing in a number of new faces during Phase Four, both on the big and small screens. On the latter, fans have already met Captain America-turned U.S. Agent John Walker and newly named Hawkeye Kate Bishop. 2022 will also add some new players to the board, including Moon Knight, who will make his MCU debut on his self-titled show. The comic book faithful have been clamoring for new information on the mysterious hero (played by Star Wars vet Oscar Isaac) and, thanks to a new teaser, they now have a fresh look at his costume. And as you would expect, the fans have thoughts on the superhero’s duds.

Though Marvel Studios and Oscar Isaac have been getting us pumped with small tidbits, Moon Knight footage has been scarce up to this point. Up to this point, he first real look at the show had only come through Marvel's Disney+ Day 2021 teaser. Thankfully, the streamer just released some fresh footage from the show, via a promo for the upcoming trailer. There are plenty of notable shots, but many around the Internet seem to be focused on the shot of the titular vigilante’s costume. The teaser also showed off his transformation, and it has a few Twitter users hyped:

moon knight suit transformation im already OBSESSED pic.twitter.com/u3p101iZjMJanuary 15, 2022 See more

For those who are unfamiliar with the character, Marc Spector becomes the hero after coming into contact with the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The mythical deity eventually selects Spector to become his earthly avatar and his “knight of vengeance.” Given the culture surrounding the character’s origins, it would seem the Disney+ show wanted it to reflect in the costume, and some fans are definitely taking notice:

That Moon Knight suit looks so good. It’s a great change from the usual designs we see in mcu costumes. Stepping away from the template mcu features by following its own themes and story. Opening up many more possibilities pic.twitter.com/3Flr7SDgKkJanuary 15, 2022 See more

There are some however, who have mixed feelings on the design. One fan pointed out what they perceived as one of the best elements of the costume while also mentioning the main thing they think could’ve been handled differently:

I kinda like the Moon Knight costume? The mummy inspiration is pretty cool however the mask sucks, idk why it has a cutout for the eyes like it’s a ski mask pic.twitter.com/4YgOYWQeKtJanuary 15, 2022 See more

Moon Knight has actually had a number of different looks in the comics since making his debut back in the ‘70s. Some of these have had more of a supernatural twist to them, while others have been a bit more practical. Another fan took to the web to express his desire for something that fall more into the latter category:

Wish the Moon Knight show suit was based on his 2014 look 😔 pic.twitter.com/KN6KVeibRpJanuary 15, 2022 See more

It’s a cool look and one that a number of other fans surely would’ve liked to have seen as well. However, there seem to be some that don’t think that a tactical suit would’ve been the right call for the MCU show. One fan actually provided an admittedly astute argument on that front:

Seeing some comments saying that Moon Knight's costume isn't tactical enough and too weird. Like, why wouldn't it be weird? He's a herald of an ancient Egyptian god! It makes sense for it to look mystical, runic, and kind of mummified. It's sick as fuckkkAugust 13, 2021 See more

Regardless of how you feel about the Moon Knight outfit though, I think most of us can agree that it’s way better than Oscar Isaac’s villainous look in X-Men: Apocalypse. And it sounds like filming in that rubber and makeup made for a somewhat horrible experience for the actor. Thankfully, his experience on the 2016 film didn’t deter him from returning to the superhero genre for this new venture. The actor actually didn’t know much about the character before joining the project, but given the story, he just couldn’t pass up the role.

The first official trailer for Moon Knight is set to drop this Monday, January 17th, on ABC/ESPN during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup. It’ll be interesting to see more of Oscar Issac’s character along with co-star Ethan Hawke, who’s reportedly playing the villain. Fans have been waiting quite a while to see this masked character in a live-action project, so let’s hope it lives up to the expectations, costume and all.