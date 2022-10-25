Paul Rudd Addresses That Ant-Man Thanos’ Butt Theory, And Whether It Could Work On Kang

The poularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, but it also comes with unique complications like popular fan theories. Paul Rudd knows this all too well, as fans have long joked about Ant-Man being able to kill enemies by shrinking, inserting himself into an orifice, and then growing. Rudd recently addressed that Ant-Man/Thanos’ butt theory , and whether it ould work on Kang in the upcoming Marvel movie Quantumania.

When Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were being released, fans came with countless theories about how Josh Brolin’s Mad Titan might be defeated. One joke/theory was that Ant-Man could use his shrinking/growing abilities to kill Thanos, jumping into the villain’s purple butt in the process. Paul Rudd recently spoke to ET about this viral and truly bonkers idea, responding with:

I know what you're talking about, a way to kill Thanos. And that some people consider it a missed opportunity. Well, I guess you'll just have to see the next one. I don't know if you can take Kang out that way either, Kang's pretty tough, and I gotta assume all parts of him are tough.

Well, there you have it. While being careful to to guard the secrets of Ant-Man 3, the beloved actor/comedian poked fun at the idea of his Avenger dispatching villains via their buttocks. But smart money says we shouldn’t hold our breath (lol) in hopes of seeing it play out on the big screen.

Paul Rudd’s comments to ET come as he attended his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young. While doing interviews eventually the conversation turned to his ongoing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they so often are wont to do. And the questions surrounding Ant-Man’s ability to fight strong villains are definitely going to continue thanks to the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Funny enough, the Thanos butt theory actually ended up being addressed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe… kind of. In a video on the Disney Wish’s World of Marvel restaurant, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang appears alongside Hope and mentions that hilarious ongoing rumor. But that hasn’t stopped the online discourse, and questions for the actor.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania recently dropped online, and set Marvel fans into a frenzy. It looks like Peyton Reed’s threequel will be a bold departure from the previous two movies, with the principal cast going into the titular alternate dimension. The movie will also feature Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror , who is expected to be the next big villain for the overall MCU. It remains to be seen if Scott Lang tries to fight him via the buttocks.