Pedro Pascal Posts Photo With His Fantastic Four Co-Stars, And I Need To See Them In Costume ASAP

After years and years of built up excitement, we know that The Fantastic Four is finally happening. The beloved comic book property was fair game for Disney once the studio negotiated the rights with Fox, and it quickly became one of the most anticipated movies in Phase 6 of the MCU. The Fantastic Four cast was solidified this February, giving fans hope that production was shortly underway. Now we have confirmation that the cast has started production on the film with a recent selfie posted by Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal. While I’m super pumped for the update, I am itching to see this foursome in costume.

Pascal celebrated the start of work on Fantastic Four with an adorable picture with co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Kirby and Quinn are set to play the Storm siblings, while Moss-Bachrach will be playing The Thing. I love seeing this group together, as it makes the upcoming film feel more tangible. Pascal also added a photo of WandaVision director Matt Shakman in his social media post, who will helm the Marvel project. You can see Pascal’s Instagram post below:

The photo in question shows the cast in casual garb, suggesting they are still in the early stages, and are not yet on set filming scenes for the movie. It’s exciting, but the picture still feels like such a tease, as we are yet to see the group in costume. The Fantastic Four cast announcement shared by Disney earlier this year showed an illustration of the group, possibly giving an idea of what the costumes could potentially look like. There have long been rumors that this F4 film could be taking place in a different universe , providing endless possibilities for the potential costuming of the central characters.

We have seen one iteration of Reed Richards in the MCU before, as John Krasinski played a multiversal version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel went for a classic design for this portrayal, and Krasinski wore a super suit that looked like a mix between the one worn by Miles Teller in 2015’s Fantastic Four, and the one worn by Ioan Gruffudd in his 2005 portrayal. Marvel could use the previous iterations of The Fantastic Four on screen as inspiration, I have a feeling that they will go in a completely different direction, especially with a potential new universe as the setting.

Kevin Feige has also confirmed that The Fantastic Four will be a period piece , taking place in the 1960s. This makes sense considering the colorful vintage artwork that has been initially released by Disney. This could also totally have an impact on the costuming, considering this was also something explored in WandaVision, which took place around the same time. This is all just speculation right now, as I only have illustrations to go off of, however the suit design possibilities are just so exciting to think about, and a chance for Marvel to make these characters their own in this new reimagining. We will just have to wait until the squad officially enters production to see the vision for this iconic quartet.

You can expect to see Pedro Pascal and his co-stars in action when The Fantastic Four finally hits theaters on July 25, 2025.