Amid His Recovery From Snowplow Accident, Jeremy Renner Reunited With MCU Pal Tom Hiddleston, And Their Meet-Up Looked So Sweet

It’s been over a year since Jeremy Renner was hospitalized after a serious accident involving a snowplow, which left him with dozens of broken bones . Thankfully though, the actor has made major strides since then when it comes to his recovery. With that, he’s been making more and more public appearances as of late. He most recently stepped out for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, where his appearance was met with significant applause. And, as it so happened, his longtime Marvel colleague, Tom Hiddleston, was in attendance as well, and they reunited during what looked like a very sweet meet-up.

Jeremy Renner appeared at the televised event to present the first award of the night. Those who were watching probably saw that Tom Hiddleston was among those who stood to their feet to give Renner a standing ovation at the time. But what they didn’t see on the air was the lovely chat the two actors had at another point during the evening. The Clint Barton actor shared video of the encounter on his Instagram story, and you can see a screenshot of him and the Loki lead chatting down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s hard to believe that it was over a decade ago that the two leading men both appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie together for the first time. They made their debuts in 2011’s Thor (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). While they didn’t actually share the screen, they would do so the following year in The Avengers. They’ve certainly come a long way, and it’s great to see that they’re still friends. Take a look at another photo from the Instagram story post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The Town alum was injured in January 2023 after saving his adult nephew from being hit by the aforementioned snowplow. The Oscar-nominated actor was subsequently transported to a hospital via helicopter and eventually shared an update with fans. Throughout those first few months, he almost regularly kept the public up to date on his health status. And, even now, that he’s doing much better, he continues to do that.

More recently, the actor has been settling back into his day-to-day routines and is also getting back to work. He recently began production on Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 and also appeared alongside his daughter in a Super Bowl ad . Of course, there are still many wondering if Jeremy Renner will return to the MCU anytime soon. He recently spoke to that prospect, saying that he’s “always” game to don his bow and arrow once more.

As for Tom Hiddleston, some may have the impression that he just finished his journey as Loki , as the second season of the God of Mischief’s show left him in an interesting spot. Though the actor said that he’s “keeping an open heart and an open mind” in regard to his future in the role. However, if Hiddleston doesn’t don the horned-helmet again, he can take solace knowing that he went out on a high note. To that point, the series actually won the People’s Sci-Fi/Fantasy at the awards ceremony this past weekend, and Hiddleston gave a lovely speech (which is on YouTube ).

Regardless of what the future holds for both of these actors as far as the MCU is concerned, I’m just glad that both are still close and had a chance to catch up. The bonds between the stars of the blockbuster franchise have always seemed strong, and I hope that Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston (as well as their colleagues) continue to be tight.