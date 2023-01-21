Jeremy Renner Shares Update On His Recovery While Revealing He Broke Dozens Of Bones In Accident

The first few weeks of 2023 haven’t been the easiest for Jeremy Renner or his family, as the star has been recovering some severe injuries. On New Year’s Day, he was involved in a “traumatic” snow plow accident that resulted in him getting run over while helping a relative get out of their car. The star was later admitted to the ICU and ultimately underwent two surgeries during his stay. Renner provided a big update on his recovery this past week, as he revealed he’d been discharged and was home. However, he still has to fully recover and, in a new post, he shared more details on his journey while revealing that he broke dozens of bones due to the ordeal.

Jeremy Renner hasn’t held back when it comes to keeping fans in the loop on his condition. While in the hospital, he shared a post from his bed , and his family even posted about the “progress goals” they have in mind. Renner took to his Instagram early Saturday and got candid about the work that lies ahead. In the caption, the veteran actor discussed his main objectives and explained that he was left with more than 30 broken bones after being injured:

Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.

The Mayor of Kingstown star has been in good spirits, considering everything that’s happened. It’s been wonderful to see that he’s coming along and was even able to catch the second-season premiere of his hit show (which can be streamed using a Paramount+ subscription ). In his latest post, he also included a photo that shows him flexing his leg muscles with a bit of assistance from a physical therapist. Take a look:

The post was accompanied by a number of well wishers, who took to the comments to share their support. Among those speaking out was fellow Avengers alum Chris Hemsworth, who said “[You’re] a champion mate! We love you.” Eiza González also posted, “You got this J,” while Heidi Klum simply said “Sending you love.” Over the last few weeks, other stars reached out, with Mark Ruffalo asking fans for prayers . Chris Evans also sent birthday love , while Colin Farrell has been in touch with his S.W.A.T. co-star as well.

As of right now, it’s looking like Jeremy Renner still has a long road ahead. He was admitted to the hospital for blunt chest trauma, though a more recent report claims his injuries were “much worse than anyone knows.” The insider also claimed that he’ll need more medical procedures as time goes on and that it could be a few years before he’s 100% himself again. This information has yet to be backed up by Renner or his family.

Right now, some are probably curious as to what lies ahead for Mayor of Kingstown, which had a poster altered in deference to Jeremy Renner’s injuries . Series creator and Ian Ferguson actor Hugh Dillon – who shared a NSFW exchange for Renner while he was in the hospital – has spoken on the subject. While he confirmed that he and co-creator Taylor Sheridan have Season 3 ideas , he didn’t specifically reveal how Renner’s situation would figure into the schedule. The idea of another season is tantalizing but, right now, the notion of Renner making progress after breaking so many bones is much sweeter.