As Jeremy Renner’s Recovery From His Snowplow Accident Continues, He Shares Thoughts On Whether He’d Return To The MCU

There have been a number of questions surrounding upcoming Marvel movies and Marvel TV shows as of late. While there are more than a few variables to consider, one that some longtime fans may be wondering is whether they might see Jeremy Renner suit up as Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye again. Much of that uncertainty stems from the fact that the actor was involved in that dangerous snowplow accident last year and is still recovering. Renner recently provided an update on his continued progress while also revealing whether he'd be willing to take on his superhero role again.

In 2023, the Oscar nominee truly had a life-changing incident when he almost died after being severely injured by a snowplow. The Hurt Locker star was helping his adult nephew to free a vehicle that had become stuck on his property in Nevada when the accident happened. The Arrival alum became trapped underneath the plow, which caused several bone fractures and additional injuries. Despite being critically injured, the Wind River performer continuously offered positive updates from the ICU while he recovered. Now that he's in a much better place, it sounds like the veteran actor is down to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling ET :

I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside, and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.

The 53-year-old A-Lister stated that he feels much better now and is almost 90% where he needs to be. During his interview, he continued to expressed another message of hope amid his healing journey , saying:

[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger. It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to.

It's clear that Jeremy Renner has no intentions of allowing the incident to derail his career ambitions. He recently got back to work on Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. And even before that, fellow cast member Hugh Dillion felt reassured about Renner's recovery following an NSFW text exchange. The actor’s dedication to his craft is commendable and undoubtedly one of the many reasons fans and his fellow actors greatly respect him.

While his comments are sure to get fans excited, it should be said that there's currently no word on if or when we may see Hawkeye return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans last saw him in his eponymous Disney+ show in 2021 and, at the end of it, Clint Barton seemed to relinquish his title to his protégé -- Kate Bishop, who's played by Hailee Steinfeld.

Despite his apparent retirement, there are surely plenty of ways to bring the character back into the fray. Plus, it's likely that Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to need every ally they have to stop whatever threat faces them in the forthcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Time will tell how the story goes for Clint but, at present, let's just hope that Jeremy Renner continues to heal and recover as needed.