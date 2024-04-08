Robert Downey Jr. Says He'd 'Happily' Return To The MCU As Iron Man, And I’m Not The Only One With Mixed Feelings

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the midst of a new era – the Multiverse Saga – which includes a host of new stories that span different corners of the fictional world. On top of that, there’s now a host of fresh, young MCU characters in the mix, but some fans are still pining for longtime favorites. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man is one such major player that remains missed by the fanbase. The newly minted Oscar winner has seemed reluctant to return to the franchise since bowing out after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. But it now seems that he’d “happily” return, and I – and others across social media – have mixed feelings.

What Exactly Did Robert Downey Jr. Say About Returning To The MCU?

It goes without saying that the 59-year-old actor is riding high following his acclaimed performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which won him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He’ll also next appear in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer, in which he’ll play multiple roles. Considering that and his ongoing business ventures, the actor seems to have moved on to other endeavors. But, as he revealed, he’s not opposed to returning as Tony Stark, who he first appeared as in 2008, at some point:

Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.

These comments that Robert Downey Jr. shared with Esquire aren’t just surprising because of where he is in his career right now. They’re also a bit unexpected, given what’s been said by the actor himself in the past. Just last month, Downey got real about playing Iron Man for so long , saying that appreciated the journey but that the novelty of being linked to the role “wore off.”

Tony Stark died at the end of Endgame, sacrificing himself to save the universe from Thanos’ wrath. On that note, rumors surfaced in late 2023 that Marvel Studios was looking to bring back dead MCU characters, one of which being Stark. Company head honcho Kevin Feige dropped a seemingly definitive take on a resurrection for Tony. As Feige put it, he and his colleagues want to “keep that moment” from the Avengers sequel and “not touch that moment again.” They apparently would “never want to magically undo it in any way.” Though, now that the Sherlock Holmes star seems game for a reprisal, one has to wonder if the team might change course.

Why Do Fans Like Myself Have Mixed Feelings About The Actor Playing Iron Man Again?

A number of people across the web have varied thoughts on the A-lister once again playing one of his most famous roles. One need only jump to X to see the varying responses to his comments on the matter. Take a look at some of them:

Idkkkk man. I LOVE Iron Man but RDJ getting up there in age and if everyone dies and can come back, what’s the point? - @woosupreme_

And I would "happily" watch it!! PLEASE make it happen - @chriscutaneo1

He had the perfect ending, no need to ruin that! - @DarkWebInformer

Well, Hugh Jackman also retired after Logan but is coming back. So never say never. - @PharaohOnX

Plzzz plzz plzz bring him back... MCU is dying without the originals - @BlahBlahBllaahh

I’d be lying if I said that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark wasn’t one of my favorite characters in the MCU. Heck, his first solo film – which launched the sprawling franchise – is actually my favorite flick of the bunch. As a fan, part of me finds the notion of Stark returning to the fray in some way would be cool, and there are ways in which he could organically be brought back.

More on Robert Downey Jr.

The upcoming Ironheart TV show – which centers around RiRi Williams – would be a perfect fit for him. In the comics, Stark, who was in a coma in that continuity, created an A.I. version of himself to guide new armored hero Williams, and that could work in the MCU at some point. (As a note, said series has mostly been filmed but has reportedly been doing pick-up work as of late.) Plus, given the multiverse’s role in this era of the franchise, a Stark variant played by Downey could appear in an upcoming Marvel movie like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Still, the character’s death scene was so well done and felt very definitive. So bringing him back would feel as if that moment is being undercut in some way. So it’s a complex situation to say the least. Of course, just because one of the highest paid MCU actors is open to returning, that doesn’t necessarily mean that his former colleagues will automatically sign him back. We’ll just have to wait and see if these new comments spark any creative discussions behind the scenes at Marvel Studios.