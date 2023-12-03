After Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man Was Rumored To Return To The MCU, Kevin Feige Dropped A Definitive Take On A Potential Resurrection

The Marvel Cinematic Universe provided a tearful send-off for Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man when Avengers: Endgame released in 2019. Robert Downey Jr.’s witty and valiant superhero sacrificed himself to save the universe from the wrath of Thanos. It was an incredible end to Stark’s story and remains etched in the memories of MCU fans. There are, however, plenty of people who would like to see Stark return to the fray somehow. Rumors even cropped up just recently, which suggested that Marvel Studios was looking to revive OG characters, including Stark. On the heels of that chatter, Kevin Feige has now provided a definitive take on a resurrection for the mustachioed billionaire, genius, playboy and philanthropist.

If anyone would know what will and what won’t happen in the massive cinematic universe, it’s the president of Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige was one of many people who was interviewed as part of Robert Downey Jr.’s cover story for Vanity Fair . The Disney exec shared more than a few sweet anecdotes about the fan-favorite performer. Amid the chat, he also addressed whether Downey’s Stark would be revived after his demise. And Feige’s comments indicate that fans shouldn’t hold their breath on that front:

We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again. We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.

It’s completely understandable why the exec and his collaborators wouldn’t be keen on undoing the events of that major moment somehow. After all, Tony Stark had a multifaceted and compelling story, which saw him evolve from a self-consumed weapons dealer to a selfless superhero. The fact that his arc ended with him giving his life to save countless lives was absolutely perfect. Of course, a variant of the character could return, given the multiversal shenanigans that have ensued within the MCU over the last few years. That still, however, could diminish the impact of Stark’s decision.

Robert Downey Jr. not only became one of the MCU’s highest paid actors due to his stint as Iron Man, but he also became one of its most beloved. So it’s funny to think that there was a time in which the powers that be at Marvel weren’t exactly keen on hiring the star for its then-fledgling universe (and honestly, for good reason). Kevin Feige was apparently always in his corner though, and while talking with the news outlet, he weighed in on having to convince his colleagues to give Downey a shot:

It purely came down to the Marvel board being nervous at putting all of their chips in their future films on somebody who famously had those legal troubles in the past. I wasn’t very good—and I’m still not great—at taking no for an answer. But I also don’t pound my chest to try to get my way. I try to figure out ways to make it as clear to other people why we should head in a direction. And that’s when the idea of a screen test came up.

And the rest is history, as they say. As a fan, I honestly applaud Kevin Feige, who recently discussed big MCU topics, for opting not to undercut Tony’s death. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss seeing the character on the big screen, he needs to be able to rest. And as he does so, other characters need to step to the forefront in the MCU.

Those who miss Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark can revisit his greatest moments by streaming the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription.

