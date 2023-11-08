Marvel’s Kevin Feige Addressed Big MCU Topics, But What About Fantastic Four And The Avengers Movies?

There’s been a considerable amount of buzz surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late – and that’s saying a lot when it comes to this franchise. Rumors have been swirling around Disney’s big IP, with some insiders alleging that there’s chaos behind the scenes. Studio head honcho Kevin Feige remains the captain of the ship and, as far as we know, he still has a clear vision for this box office behemoth of a series. On that note, he recently answered questions about some major MCU-related topics. And while his answers were interesting and well-needed, I’m still wondering what’s going on with the new Fantastic Four movie and the next two Avengers flicks.

This week marked the Hollywood premiere of The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and the latest installment in the MCU. It was during the event that Kevin Feige took some time to speak with ET and tease the future of the cinematic universe. Among the topics he discussed were the potential return of Harry Styles and the X-Men’s eventual arrival into the fold. When it came to the former, Feige explained that the singer is “excited” as is the studio to show fans more of Eros, who made his debut during the Eternals mid-credits scene . And when it comes to the famous mutants, the exec gushed about the team and said that fans would learn more “soon.”

Another major question that’s been floating around is whether the studio is planning to bring back dead characters like Iron Man and Black Widow. When asked for details on that matter, the baseball cap-wearing producer seemed puzzled. After gathering his bearings, he offered up the following response:

Fallen Avengers returning? I’ve literally not even seen that. Is that a new rumor? … We did not discuss [Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson returning] at the retreat is the truth.

Kevin Feige is a pro at playing coy at this point but, this time around, he really seemed to be unaware of that piece of chatter surrounding the franchise. So it would seem that’s a major point of speculation that we can cross off the rumor mill list (at least for now). Still, I can’t help but think about the massive projects that weren’t mentioned during the conversation.

As great as the interview was, I would’ve loved an update or two on Fantastic Four, which we don’t know too much about right now. In fairness, director Matt Shakman did say that work on the highly anticipated flick has been going “nonstop” even amid the Hollywood strikes. However, even more clarity from the man in charge (such as an indication of when the cast might be announced) would’ve been lovely.

More on the MCU (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Marvel Movies In Order: How To Watch The MCU By Release Date And Chronologically

And then there’s the next two Avengers movies, which will cap off the Multiverse Saga . A great deal has been alleged about these two flicks. That’s in great part due to the ongoing legal issues of Jonathan Majors , who portrays the MCU’s current big bad – Kang the Conqueror. It’s true that we’re still a few years removed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, which drop in 2026 and 2027, respectively. However, a little bit of clarity regarding tentative production plans, at the very least, might’ve been interesting to the fans.

Still, I won’t take this time to be ungrateful, as I totally appreciate what Kevin Feige did talk about. Though this is a rocky time in the MCU’s history, I’m still interested in seeing what’s being planned over the next several years. And here’s hoping more concrete updates on the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and more arrive sooner rather than later.