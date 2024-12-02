'I Couldn't Believe I Was One Foot Away In That Van Scene When He Was Tearing Deadpool A New A--Hole.' Ryan Reynolds Is An A-Lister Himself But Still Can’t Get Over Filming With Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly producing new content, which is released either in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest big screen addition was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office and put Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud on full display. And while Reynolds is an A-lister himself, he still can’t get over filming with Jackman as Wolverine.

The Deadpool & Wolverine cast list is obviously led by its two title characters, with besties Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds sharing a ton of screentime. That includes the emotional scene where Wolverine shares his backstory, and their following battle in a minivan. During a conversation with EW, Reynolds spoke about the duality of being both a fan and friend of Jackman's. In his words:

I'm watching one of my closest friends in the world, but I've got a front row seat to this. I'm also a fan. I mean, I'm a fanboy. I feel all those same things. I've known him 16, 17 years and I see him doing that I couldn't believe that I was one foot away in that van scene hen he was tearing Deadpool a new asshole.

Honestly, it sounds like Deadpool & Wolverine was a bit of a dream job for Reynolds. Not only was he back playing his signature character within the MCU, but he was also working with his buddies Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman. And he was thrilled to get to see the latter's performance up close and personal during scenes like the minivan sequence.

While Reynolds might have been geeking out while filming scenes with Jackman's Wolverine, that certainly didn't translate to his performance in Deadpool 3. And given the movie's outstanding critical and box office performance, fans are expecting that dynamic duo to factor heavily into upcoming Marvel movies.

Later in that same interview, Reynolds revealed how happy he was to be wearing Deadpool's suit during those scenes with Jackman. In his words:

Thank God I didn't have to talk and Thank God I'm wearing a mask because I really got to watch. I really got to watch you and feel that.

Points were made. Ryan Reynolds says he's free while wearing Deadpool's mask, and it seems like there were some practical ways the costume contributed to Deadpool & Wolverine. And that included covering his face when he was moved and watching Jackman's performance.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled to finally see Deadpool & Wolverine's title characters join the MCU. And one can only imagine how they might factor into future projects like Avengers: Doomsday. Hopefully we get more information about what comes next soon.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.