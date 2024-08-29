‘I Never Feel Freer Than When I’m Under The Mask’: It Sounds Tough, But Ryan Reynolds Gets Real About One Big Pro To Being Covered As Deadpool All The Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. Ryan Reynolds' sense of humor is all over the franchise, and the actor/producer/writer got real about one big pro to being covered as Deadpool all the time. He was even quoted saying "I never feel freer than when I’m under the mask." Let's break it all down.

Deadpool's signature mask and suit completely cover up Ryan Reynolds, as well as whatever stunt doubles he uses throughout the trilogy of films. Given how successful the threequel was, it seems inevitable he'll be suiting back up for upcoming Marvel movies. It's a good thing he feels so fondly about the mask, and he told HeyUGuys about why that costume is such a boon while filming. In his words:

Your hands, your voice, your mannerisms. The slightest movement, the largest movement. They're all basically conveying micro facial expressions that I can't use. So my voice has to do that kind of heavy lifting. And same with my body. I actually never feel free than when I'm under that mask.

Well, I'm fascinated. While wearing a tight suit and mask sounds like a tough way to spend the grueling hours filming a movie like Deadpool & Wolverine, it sounds like Ryan Reynolds really feels freedom while his face is covered as Wade Wilson. And that freedom was definitely palpable in the threequel, where Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was able to take center stage.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order saw how perfectly cast Ryan Reynolds was as the Merc with a Mouth. And that's partly due to how free the 47 year-old A-list feels in his signature costume. During the same interview Reynolds explained how that feeling even extends to his scenes without the mask. In his words:

And then when I take the mask off theres a prosthetic applying, my whole face is prosthetic. It's basically another mask. And again, I still I feel like a whole different brand of free. So I really love it and I don't take it for granted.

Another solid peek behind the curtain by Deadpool himself. While he's able to actually use his facial expressions while filming Wade Wilson's unmasked sequences, he's still covered in a full prosthetic face. And that once again allows him freedom to make bold, zany choices for his signature character.

Whatever is happening during Ryan Reynolds' process to become Deadpool, it's working. All three of the movies has been wildly successful, with the latest one finally brining him into the MCU. And after box office bombs like Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels, smart money says Kevin Feige is going to keep Reynolds and Jackman busy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and the next MCU movie will be Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.