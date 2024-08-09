Ryan Reynolds Got (Another) Last Word In On Chris Evans In Deadpool And Fans Can't Get Enough

Spoiler alert for Deadpool & Wolverine.

While it's been out for a few weeks now, fans are still reeling from the wild events of Deadpool 3, which broke records at the box office. While fans are counting down the days that they can stream the R-rated movie with a Disney+ subscription, the cast and crew are able to finally break their silence on the movie's contents. That includes Chris Evans' wild cameo as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch. Ryan Reynolds got (another) last word in on Evans in Deadpool 3, and fans can't get enough.

The Captain America actor had a small but memorable role in Ryan Reynolds' threequel, with Chris Evans joking about his R-rated dialogue. The unique credits scene for Deadpool & Wolverine let Wade Wilson get the last word in his conflict with Johnny, proving he did in fact say all those wild things about Cassandra Nova. Now Reynolds has posted a sweet tribute to Evans on Instagram, including photos of the Human Torch's return. Check it out below:

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

I mean, how excellent is that caption? It feels like quintessential Ryan Reynolds/ Deadpool, with equal parts heart and R-rated humor. So perhaps we shouldn't have expected anything else to come from the social media of the actor/writer/producer. Let's break it all down.

To start, Reynolds praised the character and talent of Chris Evans. He goes so far as to call the Captain America icon "the absolute best", and mused about how great it was to finally give his take on Human Torch a final bow. After all, the Fantastic Four franchise was scrapped after its sequel, and fans never got to say goodbye. And since then there's been two more Johnny Storms, with the newest being Joseph Quinn in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

But since Ryan Reynolds is himself, this sweet tribute to Chris Evans couldn't end without a few off color jokes about his role in Deadpool & Wolverine and gory death at the hands of Cassandra Nova. Just like in the movie, he pokes fun at Johnny Storm, and the long list of insults he rattled off at Emma Corrin's villain.

Then he recaps the gory way that the OG Human Torch met his maker. Namely by Cassandra flaying him alive and leaving his organs to fall onto the ground. Fans get enough of this post, with some comments reading:

When you wait for post credit thinking it’s something interesting turns out to be him just clarifying that he was not responsible for Chris’s death

Avengers… Flame on😂😂😂🔥

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to make the most poetic paragraph about someone being gruesomely mvrdered by a villain 😂😂

lol flame off is your the PERFECT hashtag !

Deadpool is a snitch 😒

The fact that Reynolds describes the death as "horrible" is pretty hilarious considering he's the movie's star, producer, and writer. But that's just one reason why the public loves both Reynolds and his signature character Wade Wilson.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and is definitely is good for a re-watch. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.