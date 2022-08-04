Ryan Reynolds Is Working Out For Deadpool 3, And He's Clearly Not On A Diet Of Chimichangas

It’s been a long time, Deadpool; four years, actually. Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel superhero has been off the grid, and in the meantime, the actor has starred in a number of big films, like 6 Underground, Free Guy and The Adam Project. But finally, Wade Wilson looks to be gearing up again. That’s right, Reynolds has started training for Deadpool 3, and he’s already looking MCU-ready.

Don Saladino, who has helped not only Ryan Reynolds, but Marvel actors like Sebastian Stan, Hugh Jackman and David Harbour, shared on Instagram that he’s working with the Deadpool actor for the upcoming threequel. Check out his post:

Saladino wrote “and so it begins…” alongside an emoji of a red dot and a pair of swords, clearly hinting they are working out for Deadpool 3. Looks like we’re one step closer to the long-awaited next film starring the Merc with the Mouth. Ryan Reynolds already looks as muscly as can be though, and he's clearly not on a diet of chimichangas (Wade Wilson's favorite snack), so what kind of training is the actor getting into this time around?

We don’t know a lot about Deadpool 3 so far, but it will be the first time the anti-hero appears under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella following the Disney-Fox merger that closed in 2019. The next Deadpool movie will reportedly remain R-rated and will be directed by Shawn Levy , who recently helmed The Adam Project and Free Guy, both of which starred Reynolds. Following Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin being initially hired to write the script, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool movies, returned to work on the threequel alongside Reynolds.

However, Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for Deadpool 3. Less than two weeks ago, Marvel had a massive lineup of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, but Deadpool was not among them . In regards to upcoming Marvel movies , Marvel boss Kevin Feige unveiled the Phase 5 lineup (except for one untitled project for February 2024) alongside some more details about Phase 6, which will include Fantastic Four and two more Avengers films. There are empty slots within 2024 and 2025 (one of which likely belongs to Deadpool 3), but Feige has yet to reveal where it’s going.

Even so, it’s great to see that Ryan Reynolds is back in action, pumping that iron and likely cutting the chimichangas for his beloved Marvel role to return to the big screen in good shape. While we wait, Reynolds has reportedly already filmed a couple upcoming movies, like a Christmas musical called Spirited and the John Krasinski-directed movie IF, which stands for, and is about, imaginary friends.