Deadpool 3 Writers Provide Optimistc Update On Ryan Reynolds’ Superhero Threequel

Ryan Reynolds has been on a hot streak, with the last year being full of successful movies and his 2022 new releases and appearances keeping him in Hollywood’s limelight. His announcement earlier this year of an extended acting break , though, may have worried Deadpool fans who have been waiting for a third movie in the franchise for some time. While there still isn’t word on an actual release date for the film, there have been some promising steps forward lately on Deadpool 3 and the writers have now provided a new, optimistic update about the highly anticipated film.

Fans have been itching for more Deadpool since the credits rolled on Deadpool 2 back in 2018. A lot has happened since then, including the Deadpool franchise and character being bought by Disney when the powerhouse company acquired Fox. Deadpool 3 writer Paul Wernick, in an interview with Den of Geek , made it clear to fans that the change in hands would not be affecting the crass and ballsy character, saying,

Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool.

In fact, it kind of sounds like being bought by Disney is going to make Deadpool 3 pretty awesome. Disney now pretty much owns all of Marvel, including characters that didn’t previously exist under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella. Not only will we see this with the Mercy With The Mouth, but also soon the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

The acquisition opens Deadpool 3 up to a whole new realm of possibilities when it comes to their jokes. We already know that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s Free Guy benefitted from a Disney connection , and since they are working together again on Deadpool 3, we can pretty much assume that more Disney jokes and references will be thrown in the film.

In the same interview with Den of Geek, Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese explains that Disney has been supportive of the spirit and personality of Deadpool. He explains that maybe they’ve had to put their foot down about some jokes, but the integrity of Deadpool’s humor will pretty much stay intact in the 3rd film, even under the typically family friendly film company . Said Reese,

Don’t worry about that. They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.

We’ve already seen a sneak peek of this “marriage made in heaven” in Free Guy, where Ryan Reynolds was certainly able to give the sass and some pretty awesome references. Still, Free Guy was still quite tame when compared to Deadpool and the quippy character’s previous films.