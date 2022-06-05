Deadpool 3 Writers Provide Optimistc Update On Ryan Reynolds’ Superhero Threequel
Another Deadpool 3 update! This one should ease some minds.
Ryan Reynolds has been on a hot streak, with the last year being full of successful movies and his 2022 new releases and appearances keeping him in Hollywood’s limelight. His announcement earlier this year of an extended acting break, though, may have worried Deadpool fans who have been waiting for a third movie in the franchise for some time. While there still isn’t word on an actual release date for the film, there have been some promising steps forward lately on Deadpool 3 and the writers have now provided a new, optimistic update about the highly anticipated film.
Fans have been itching for more Deadpool since the credits rolled on Deadpool 2 back in 2018. A lot has happened since then, including the Deadpool franchise and character being bought by Disney when the powerhouse company acquired Fox. Deadpool 3 writer Paul Wernick, in an interview with Den of Geek, made it clear to fans that the change in hands would not be affecting the crass and ballsy character, saying,
In fact, it kind of sounds like being bought by Disney is going to make Deadpool 3 pretty awesome. Disney now pretty much owns all of Marvel, including characters that didn’t previously exist under the Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella. Not only will we see this with the Mercy With The Mouth, but also soon the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.
The acquisition opens Deadpool 3 up to a whole new realm of possibilities when it comes to their jokes. We already know that Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s Free Guy benefitted from a Disney connection, and since they are working together again on Deadpool 3, we can pretty much assume that more Disney jokes and references will be thrown in the film.
In the same interview with Den of Geek, Deadpool 3 writer Rhett Reese explains that Disney has been supportive of the spirit and personality of Deadpool. He explains that maybe they’ve had to put their foot down about some jokes, but the integrity of Deadpool’s humor will pretty much stay intact in the 3rd film, even under the typically family friendly film company. Said Reese,
We’ve already seen a sneak peek of this “marriage made in heaven” in Free Guy, where Ryan Reynolds was certainly able to give the sass and some pretty awesome references. Still, Free Guy was still quite tame when compared to Deadpool and the quippy character’s previous films.
Yeah, Deadpool 3 might not be in the grasp (or even sights, really) of fans yet, but it does sound like the film has a solid and proven team behind it who have full faith in the future of the film. This update should put some hearts at ease, too, as it doesn’t sound like Disney will be the death of the Deadpool we all know and love.
