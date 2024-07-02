Ryan Reynolds Unveiled New Deadpool And Wolverine Shirts, And One Is A Sweet Reference To Rob Liefeld

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, so naturally that means marketing for the upcoming Marvel movie has kicked up a notch. This includes a lot of merch now being available to purchase, which is to be expected with a superhero movie of this scale. Well, good news for those of you in the market for Deadpool & Wolverine clothing, because Ryan Reynolds has unveiled new shirts tied to the 34th of the Marvel movies in order, and one of them includes a sweet reference to Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of the Marc with the Mouth.

Taking to his Instagram page, Reynolds posted a video teasing shirts from Threadpool, the first collaboration between Maximum Effort, his production company, and Homage, described as a “a leading apparel brand that brings together authentic storytelling and legendary comfort.” Get a taste of Homage’s first Marvel-centric collection below:

Do you like what you see? Threadpool is comprised of 15 custom designs across three categories. Check out the six shirts that make up the first category, which is simply called Deadpool & Wolverine:

Next up is the Deadpool Noir category. Amusingly described as going from Fifty Shades of Wade to Fifty Wades Darker, these black t-shirts have even darker designs on them you’ll notice when looking closely:

Finally, we have the Classic Cuts category, which harkens back to Deadpool’s roots. It’s also a nice touch having one of these five shirts be the cover to The New Mutants #98, which Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza used to introduce Wade Wilson to the world.

So if you’re especially excited to see Deadpool & Wolverine, make sure you snag at least one of the shirts to wear when you head to the theater upon its arrival. Although this is technically the second time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s characters have shared screen time, the first being 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it’s no secret that version of Wade Wilson barely resembled his comic book counterpart. Following Reynolds’ first two successful outings as Deadpool, the time has come for him to be properly paired with the adamantium-clawed mutant, and we’ll see the results soon.

The Deadpool & Wolverine cast also includes newcomers like Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfayden’s Paradox, along with plenty of familiar faces from past Fox-era Marvel movies, including Deadpool alums like Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al, as well as Aaron Stanford as Pyro and, most recently revealed, Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth. Shawn Levy directed the threequel and wrote the script with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26. You can stream its predecessors, along with many of the other X-Men movies, with your Disney+ subscription.