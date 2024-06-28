Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Squares Off With Sabretooth In Latest Deadpool And Wolverine Clip, And I Love The Last Dance Connection

As the next on the docket for upcoming Marvel movies, we're getting a lot of updates on Deadpool & Wolverine as of late. On the heels of a poster that made a disgusting reference, we now have a new clip that will bring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine face-to-face with one of his greatest rivals. Buy your tickets now, Sabretooth is here and his arrival came with an awesome reference to the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance.

In any other franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, referencing a docuseries available to watch with a Netflix subscription would be weird. This is perfectly on-brand for Deadpool, however, and while it may be subtle, I think the nod is deliberate. Watch the latest clip below and see for yourself:

If you aren't familiar with Michael Jordan or the '90s Chicago Bulls, this will go right over your head. Don't worry, we'll walk through the supposed reference below, and what it may mean about Sabretooth and Wolverine in the upcoming movie.

Wolverine And Sabretooth's Fight Features The Alan Parson's Project

Sabretooth's arrival in Deadpool & Wolverine, at least in this clip, is paired with the song "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project. This was effectively their soundtrack when the Bulls were in their dynasty run in the 90s. The song played as the team was introduced in their home arena and in the sports world immediately evokes a memory of their dominance in the NBA.

For that reason, this song was used heavily in the docuseries The Last Dance. I don't think it's any coincidence that Deadpool & Wolverine decided to use it for this moment, either, and it hints to something that could have major implications on this battle we only see the beginning of.

This Feels Like A Direct Nod To The Last Dance, And Could Tell Us About The Movie

The Last Dance is centered around the final season of the Chicago Bulls dynasty, and the finality of one of the greatest basketball teams of all time. I can't help but feel that "Sirius" being played during Sabretooth's arrival is an acknowledgment that this will be the last time we'll see him face off with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and we have evidence to back that up. News of Sabretooth's appearance in the movie was leaked out last year, and without getting into specifics, it does sound like this will be their final battle.

Regardless of how it plays out, it's great to see Sabretooth again, considering how we were robbed of a potential appearance by the character in Logan. It's one of the most iconic rivalries of the X-Men, and given all the trailers for this movie show bloody fights galore, it'll be nice to see these two claw away at each other once again. Considering we don't know how often Hugh Jackman may be a part of the MCU going forward, who better to bring back for what could be "the last dance" for the beloved iteration of the character?

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters on July 26th. Get hype for this big adventure and the potentially earth-shattering consequences it'll have on the MCU at large. I was already planning on seeing it, but Sabretooth's return has me even more excited to buy those tickets.