Ryan Reynolds Responded After A Fan-Edited Video Added Logan’s Cowl To A Key Deadpool & Wolverine Scene, And I Feel The Same Way He Does

The long-awaited team-up between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine finally hit the big screen in the box-office smash Deadpool & Wolverine , delivering the chaotic, R-rated spectacle fans had hoped for—along with their signature bromance/faux feud . From the first trailer, Marvel die-hards were thrilled to see Jackman in the classic yellow-and-blue suit , but some felt something was missing—Wolverine’s iconic cowl. While he sported it in the final act, many wished it had been part of his look throughout the film. Now, thanks to creative fans and the magic of the internet, we have a glimpse of what could have been. And The Adam Project actor’s reaction? Honestly I feel the same way he does.

Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share a fan edit that digitally inserts Wolverine’s iconic cowl into the first major fight scene of the movie between him and the Merc with a Mouth. The Free Guy star added some cheeky commentary, writing, “What if there was a cowl? Too late to reshoot?” You can take a look at the pic below.

(Image credit: Marvel, Disney, Ryan Reynolds)

Obviously, Reynolds’ reaction is all in good fun. No matter how faithful an adaptation is, you can’t please everyone—though Deadpool & Wolverine gave us one of the most accurate comic-to-screen versions of Logan’s suit to date. Adding the cowl from the start would have made that early fight scene even more epic. But here’s the flip side: if that had happened, we wouldn’t have gotten that now-iconic moment—Wolverine pulling down the cowl just in time to take on an army of Deadpools. And honestly? That scene is chef’s kiss. No notes.

But while Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t feature Logan in his cowl for the entire film, this might not be the last time we see Hugh Jackman don the iconic look. Rumors are already swirling that Disney and Marvel Studios are doubling down on the success of Deadpool 3, and if the buzz is to be believed, we might be seeing this fan-favorite duo back on screen sooner rather than later.

Given the film’s record-breaking box office numbers and the overwhelmingly positive response from critics and fans alike, it wouldn’t be surprising if Marvel wants to keep this Deadpool & Wolverine momentum going. The film’s multiversal setting and timeline-warping shenanigans also open the door for another appearance. Could we see a Deadpool & Wolverine 2? A Secret Wars crossover? A Deadpool-led X-Men revival? Anything seems possible at this point.

And let’s not forget—Marvel loves a good costume evolution. Look at how Spider-Man’s suits changed across the MCU or how Sam Wilson’s Captain America suit was tweaked between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World . If Jackman returns, there’s a good chance the studio might lean further into the comic accuracy fans have been craving. And that could mean getting Wolverine in his full cowl from start to finish.

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and The Greatest Showman actor has previously stated that this would be his last time playing Wolverine. But let’s be honest—he said that after Logan, too, and here we are. With the overwhelming love from fans and Marvel Studios reportedly looking to capitalize on Deadpool 3 's success , it wouldn’t be shocking if the claws came out one more time.

