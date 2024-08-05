Ryan Reynolds Credits ‘Secret Weapon’ Blake Lively For Deadpool 3’s Millennial References

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently grows thanks to theatrical movies and projects that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. And after some financial blunders, the studio once again hit gold with Deadpool & Wolverine, which is breaking records at the box office. The franchise was the shared universe's first R-rated project, and Ryan Reynolds' signature character was finally brought into the MCU. The franchise is known for its humor, and Reynolds credits his "secret weapon" Blake Lively for the threequel's millennial references.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship is #couplegoals for many, as they are each other's biggest cheerleader, while also poking fun at each other online. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order wondered how Wade Wilson would fit into the MCU, and it definitely worked out. While appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, he gave his wife credit in bringing certain jokes to the movie. Speaking about how many jokes were specifically catered to millennials, he offered:

Uh, yes, yes, yes. A lot of which are secret weapon Blake Lively.

This isn't the first time the Waiting actor tipped his hat to his famous wife. Back in 2021, Reynolds admitted that Lively often helps him write his movies... usually without being officially credited for it. And for the third movie that definitely includes all the millennial references, including its soundtrack like Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You."

Apart from the way she helped Ryan Reynolds with the writing process, Lively also cameod by voicing Lady Deadpool. This came after much debate, with some fans thinking the role was going to be played by Taylor Swift. Later in the same podcast appearance, Reynolds spoke about how Lively contributed to various moments from Deadpool & Wolverine, saying:

She's like a great-- like I sort of love the kind of unbridled pop joy that exudes from the 90s, in many ways. Parts of the 80s too, and then parts of the aughts. There's something about that like...how remarkable the amount of overlap there is with joy and pop culture in those eras. So a lot of things, I gleaned from Blake. Like I get a lot of help. I'll be like, 'I need this moment...' And she'll go, 'Oh, you know what? Avril Lavigne, right here. Oh you'll just, you'll CRUSH.' Of course she's completely right. Every time.

The Deadpool franchise is known for poking fun at the superhero genre, as well as including various other pop culture references. While Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Blake Lively helped with all the millennial-focused jokes, he also admits that he loves them himself. As he told podcast host Amanda Hirsch:

Oh no, I am a bit of a, at heart, a millennial girl. I think that's kind of our love language a little bit

Suddenly the decision for Deadpool & Wolverine to open on Wade Wilson dancing to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye"makes so much more sense. Reynolds and Lively love millennial culture, which is no doubt another way that the couple makes each other laugh, even during high pressure environments like a Deadpool film set.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and the next upcoming Marvel movie following suit is Captain America: Brave New World on Febuary 14th. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.