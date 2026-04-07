Sadie Sink Becomes Jean Grey In Spider-Man Fan Art (And Wow)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will feature Sadie Sink in a mysterious role. The biggest rumor is that the Stranger Things star is playing Jean Grey, and some fan art has imagined what she could look like in that role.

Not much is know about Brand New Day, but fans are hyped to finally watch up with Tom Hollands' hero after No Way Home's cliffhanger ending. Sadie Sink was noticeably missing from the Spider-Man 4 trailer, leading to even more discussion about her role. Fans still think that the footage might have hinted at her role as Jean, and now can see what she'd look like as the beloved X-Man. Check it out below:

A post shared by Wagner Designer (@wagsantoss_) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Rather than being in a black suit like the X-Men movies, this image show what Sadie Sink could look like in a more comic-accurate green and yellow suit. While there's still no confirmation that she's playing the beloved mutant, it's hard to deny that she'd be able to pull off the look itself.

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Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been not-so-patiently waiting for the X-Men to finally join the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the doors for this to finally happen, but there hasn't been a ton of forward movement about a new X-Men film. Instead characters have been slowly popping up, and moviegoers would likely freak out if/when Sink is confirmed as Jean Grey.

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Of course, it's still more than possible that Sadie Sink will end up playing a different character in Brand New Day. Some other names that have swirled around online, including Punisher sidekick Rachel Cole, a variant of Mary Jane Watson, or Teresa Parker. Only time will tell, but considering how Stranger Things has officially wrapped up for good, it seems like a great time to get Sadie Sink in the MCU with a multi-picture deal. Fingers crossed we get some information sooner rather than later.

Marvel security is notoriously tight, but with the next Spider-Man movie arriving in theaters in just a few months, we should be getting more footage sooner rather than later. We'll just have to wait and see if Sink's role is eventually revealed, or if we'll have to wait until its release.

Our answers will come when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we don't have to wait until then to find out who Sadie Sink is playing in the MCU.