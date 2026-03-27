Spider-Man: No Way Home Report Claims To Know Sadie Sink's Character (And It's Who I Was Hoping For)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever growing place, thanks to the studio releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Destin Daniel Cetton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is hitting theaters this summer. One of the biggest mysteries about that blockbuster is who Sadie Sink might be playing, and a Marvel scooper recently made a bold claim about the answer to this question. And it's exactly who I was hoping to see the Stranger Things alum as.

Details about the fourth Spider-Man movie have been limited thanks to Marvel's tight security, although the trailer for Brand New Day teased some of what to expect. Sink was noticeably missing from that debut footage, but scooper Jeff Sneider recently appeared on The Hot Mic and claimed:

It’s true. I hear that she is, in fact, playing Jean Grey.

Do you hear that sound? It's X-Men fans out there collectively cheering. While Sadie Sink's role hasn't been officially announced by Sony or Marvel, the idea of her playing Jean Grey in the next Spider-Man movie is thrilling. We'll just have to wait and see if this ends up getting confirmed ahead of the movie's release.

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Obviously we should take this report with a grain of salt for the time being, but Sneider is known for being pretty reliable when it comes to Marvel news. And with mutants becoming more important to the shared universe, it makes a great deal of sense.

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Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that the X-Men were noticeably missing throughout the first few phases of the shared universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for mutants to join the fun, and they've been slowly popping up in projects like Doctor Strange 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. And while the OG stars of the X-Men movies will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, fans are expecting a new group of actors to be the primary team. Jeff Sneider addressed this, saying:

They wanna introduce mutants, right? Now is the time. Spider-Man is essential to the future of the MCU. So it makes sense.

When Sink was revealed to be part of the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jean Grey was probably the most popular fan choice for who she might be playing. But a few other names have been tossed around as well, including Punisher sidekick Rachel Cole, a variant of Mary Jane Watson, or even Teresa Parker. Still, Jean is the most popular choice, and I think she'd be great as the telekinetic/telepathic hero.

For her part, Sink has said keeping this secret is "torture" so she's probably hoping that Marvel revealed her role sooner rather than later. Unfortunately this didn't happen with the first trailer, but perhaps with Sneider making this claim so boldly on the internet we'll get an official announcement. Fingers crossed.

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All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Let's just hope that we get more information about Sadie Sink's role in the near future.