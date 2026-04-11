The Sweet Way Tom Holland And Zendaya Supported Sadie Sink As Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumors Swirl

Sadie Sink has been at the center of some major superhero movie-related speculation as of late. It’s officially known that the fan-favorite actress has a role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but details on her character are being kept under web and key. The chatter doesn’t seem to be simmering down either, as the Spidey flick’s release date approaches amid the 2026 movie schedule. As Sink continues to face those rumors, though, co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are showing support in a different respect.

How Did Tom Holland And Zendaya Show Support For Spider-Man Co-Star Sadie Sink?

Over the course of her career, Sink has, of course, amassed plenty of screen credits, with her role as Max Mayfield on Stranger Things essentially serving as her career breakthrough. Sink, however, has also been stage acting for years, and she’s most recently been headlining the latest revival of Romeo and Juliet in London’s West End alongside Noah Jupe. This past week, Sink had some excellent visitors show up, as Tom Holland and Zendaya were present at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Video of Holland and Zendaya’s appearance at the show was captured on video by a fan and shared to X. The footage has since gone viral, and many seem to love the fact that the couple decided to check out their co-star’s stage play. Of course, Zendaya and Holland haven’t actually spoken out about why they attended the production. However, it feels like a given that they intentionally went as a show of support for Sink, which is a notion I love.

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The cast of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have seemed genuinely close throughout the duration of the franchise. Obviously, Holland and Zendaya are engaged (or married?), but Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice and other franchise alums have also seemed quite chummy. It’s definitely fun to see the likes of Peter Parker, Michelle Jones and Need Leeds chopping it up on camera, but it’s even cooler to see the actors interact and support each other off camera.

What I can’t help but wonder, however, is whether any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans have reached out to Sink in regard to handling spoilers. (Holland, in particular, is known for spoiling scenes.) Regardless of that, it feels like Sink is going to have to keep dodging questions for a few more months.

What’s Being Said About Sadie Sink’s Brand New Day Role?

Next to nothing is known about Sink’s character in Brand New Day, but rumors point to her playing a particularly powerful character within Marvel lore. It’s been alleged that Sink is playing Jean Grey, who’s one of the key members of the X-Men. That speculation has gotten so strong that we’ve gotten to the point where fan art of Sink as Grey now exists. (And I’d be lying if I said some of the illustrations weren’t solid.)

Still, Sink has been doing a fine job of not spilling any “Spider-Man” secrets, and that’s understandable, considering she spent years keeping her lip zipped when it came to Stranger Things intel. Despite her ability not to give anything away, though, Sink also admitted that not talking about her MCU debut was “torture.” At the very least, she’s almost reached the finish line.

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I’m looking forward to seeing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens in theaters on July 31. However, I’m also eager to see the upcoming press tour, which could yield some fun moments involving Sadie Sink, Zendaya and Tom Holland. I’d even love to see a great moment in which Zendaya and Holland talk up Sink’s (already-praised) performance.