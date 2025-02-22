I Just Saw Brave New World, And I Know Exactly How I'd Rank It Against The Other Captain America Movies

I love the Captain America movies. In fact, some may view this next statement as blasphemy (Batsphemy?), but I honestly think the Captain America trilogy is better than the Dark Knight trilogy.

I know, I know. Like I said, blasphemy. But, I’ve always just felt that these movies were always the strongest films in the entire MCU catalogue. Now, with Captain America: Brave New World currently in theaters (which our very own Eric Eisenberg had a thing or two to say about in his review ), I thought that this was as good a time as any to re-evaluate the films and rank them.

Because honestly, what’s more American than hopping online and ranking things so that people can get upset and call you an idiot? It’s right up there with apple pie, baseball, and being in credit card debt. So, without further ado, here are all four Captain America movies, ranked.

4. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger was the perfect Cap movie…for its time! Now, don’t get me wrong. I greatly admire the first MCU Captain America flick, and it was a bold choice to make it a period piece.

However, as my colleague, Alexandra Ramos, said when she rewatched every phase of the MCU , she determined that Phase 1 was the weakest of the bunch, and I tend to agree (even though, I do have a soft spot for the first Thor movie).

The issue is that it really does feel dated when compared with the later Captain America films. In this movie, we see Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) go from a weakling with a big heart, to a big man with an even bigger heart (because of the Super Soldier Serum, you see).

We also get introduced to fan favorite character Bucky Barnes BEFORE he becomes the Winter Soldier, and through a fun series of scenes, we see Cap become the hero that the country needed during World War II.

Not only that, but we also get an excellent villain in Hugo Weaving’s portrayal of Red Skull. In every way, The First Avenger is a great set-up for what would eventually come later.

But, that’s just it. It’s impossible to rewatch this movie and not think about all of the greatness that is still yet to come in the MCU. So, it’s a phenomenal entry point for the character, but one that feels a bit modest in comparison to what would come later.

3. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Yes, I’m well aware. Captain America: Brave New World is the lowest rated film in the Captain America series, receiving an outright “rotten score” on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. I also know that the film went through some big reshoots over the long course of its production, and that what we got may not have been the movie that we were supposed to get.

BE THAT AS IT MAY, I still really enjoyed my time watching Brave New World, and I think it’s a great addition to the franchise, in the same way that I think Toy Story 4 is a great addition to that franchise.

In other words, did this movie truly need to be made? Maybe, maybe not. Would it have been better if the series had just ended as a trilogy? I’m going to say almost definitely. But, for what it’s worth, Brave New World still feels like a welcome addition to a series of films that were already pretty damn excellent. And you know what? That ain’t bad.

In this fourth entry, which follows the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we get Sam Wilson with the new title of Captain America. As the new Cap, he has to face off against all manner of villains, including a new character named Sidewinder, played by Giancarlo Esposito, Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford, and another villain who I'll keep a secret for those who haven’t seen the movie yet.

The film could be a bit sharper in the plot department, and it definitely should have leaned more heavily into the idea of Sam not taking the Super Soldier Serum (and all the risks that entails).

But, as far as post-Endgame MCU movies go, it’s super fun and enjoyable, with great action and a middle of the line story. Maybe I’m a bit biased since I just like the fact that Cap chose Sam over Bucky , but, as a whole, this is my third favorite Captain America movie, which is no small feat given how much I like the first film.

2. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Often glibly referred to as Avengers 2.5 , Captain America: Civil War truly is as bombastic as you could possibly get.

In this film, Cap defends his friend, Bucky, who is still seen as an international threat, and forms an alliance with other superheroes to essentially remain independent contractors. Tony Stark, on the other hand, understands the dangers that might occur due to their powers, and decides to align with the government. This forms a rift between the two sides, and thus, the eponymous “Civil War” begins.

Though it might seem small today, this was the movie that first introduced both Black Panther and Spider-Man to the MCU. While The First Avenger feels old now in 2025, Civil War still manages to feel fresh with just how they introduced those aforementioned characters.

Also, the subject matter still feels as relevant now as ever. Do you side with Cap and believe that those with power should be allowed to use it however they see fit, as long as they are fighting for the common good?

Or, do you side with Iron Man and think that utmost power should be kept in check, especially given the collateral damage that could occur whenever these super-powered beings throw down? Honestly, whichever side you pick, it probably also aligns with your political beliefs, which is an interesting litmus test to be sure. Either way, Civil War is a smart, energetic, emotional movie, and it would be the best Cap flick if not for one other film.

1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Come on now. You knew this had to be number one.

Often considered one of the best (if not the best) MCU movies of all time, Captain America: The Winter Soldier pretty much flipped the script on superhero films much in the same way that The Dark Knight did.

That’s because this is a movie that feels more like an espionage film with superheroes, rather than a superhero movie with some espionage thrown in (which is kind of what the latest movie feels like, but beggars for fun Marvel movies can’t be choosers).

In this film, Captain America is hunted by a new villain, only for him to learn that it’s his best friend, Bucky, back from the dead, and brainwashed. Most of the film is Cap trying to figure out why this has occurred, only to learn that the nefarious organization Hydra has its tentacles everywhere.

This, for me, was the film that truly made me fall in love with the MCU and its limitless possibilities. In fact, this was a great one-two punch, as Guardians of the Galaxy, which also expanded what the MCU could be, was released after this.

But, in every way, The Winter Soldier just feels like the perfect Captain America film. Cap is at the very center of it, so it’s not held up by its period piece setting, nor does it act as a centerpiece for all of the other Avengers. It’s deeply personal since it deals with his thought-to-be-dead best friend, Bucky, and the action is just so brutally intense, it gives me goosebumps. Not only that, but the political intrigue is done right, and it just all comes together immaculately. Yep, The Winter Soldier is the best Cap movie, and I’m pretty sure nothing will ever surpass it.

But, those are just my picks for the best Captain America movies. What are yours?