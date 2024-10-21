Sebastian Stan’s Favorite MCU Entry With Bucky Barnes Is Captain America: The Winter Soldier, But There’s One Thing He Wishes Was Different
I see where the MCU vet is coming from.
Those who’ve watched the Marvel movies in order can probably pick out their favorite entries. I know I certainly can, and near the top of my list is 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It turns out franchise alum Sebastian Stan enjoys the film as well, as it’s his favorite entry that features his character, Bucky Barnes. However, it doesn’t seem like it’s a totally perfect movie in the eyes of the fan-favorite actor. As much as he enjoys it, there seems to be one thing that he’d change about the beloved political thriller.
Winter Soldier, which turned 10 earlier this year, still stands as one of the most beloved entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo helmed the flick with precision, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s script was sharp and the cast came to play. That certainly extends to Sebatian Stan, who formally made his debut as the eponymous assassin in the movie. Stan appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his 2024 movie releases and explained why he still has love for the MCU film today:
The A Different Man star’s work in the acclaimed sequel greatly differed from what was required of him in its 2011 predecessor, The First Avenger. In that movie, the actor played a more straightforward role as sarcastic and brave war hero buddy, who didn’t mind jabbing his friend, Steve Rogers, from time to time. For the 2014 follow-up, the Fresh star relied more on body language and minimal dialogue. It was ultimately effective in conveying the stoic and dangerous nature of the HYDRA-brainwashed Barnes.
Needless to say, the Winter Soldier proved to be one of the most intimidating antagonists in the MCU, up to that point. Still, the Dumb Money alum wishes the movie would’ve further illuminated more of Bucky’s mental space, in between him being the man Steve Rogers once knew and the cold-blooded killer conditioned by HYDRA:
Sebastian Stan does make a fair point in that audiences don’t get to see much of Bucky in that weird, in-between mental state. The same is also true of his capture following his fall in First Avenger and the immediate aftermath. While a quick flashback sequence shed some light on that, Stan would’ve liked more:
These cerebral thoughts really do speak to just how invested I, Tonya star is in his character and the journey he’s been on in the MCU. While the Russos may not have tackled more of that mental middle ground for Bucky, other productions set within the cinematic universe like Captain America Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have added to Barnes’ history as an assassin.
At present, Sebastian Stan is pleased to still be in the superhero fold and even recently compared receiving a call for a new Marvel gig to being an excited kid on Christmas morning. Stan will next appear as Barnes in a 2025 movie release – forthcoming Thunderbolts*, in which the character will serve as something of a de facto leader of a group of antiheroes. Bucky has come a long way from being an assassin, and I’m excited for what lies ahead for him. Nevertheless, as Stan suggests, I still wouldn’t mind taking a look back at his history as well.
If you’d like to revisit the awesome Captain America: The Winter Soldier or check it out for the first time, stream the film using Disney+ subscription now. In addition, read up on Thunderbolts* which opens in theaters on May 2 along with other upcoming Marvel movies. Fans of Sebastian Stan can check out A Different Man and The Apprentice in theaters now.
