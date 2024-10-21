Sebastian Stan’s Favorite MCU Entry With Bucky Barnes Is Captain America: The Winter Soldier, But There’s One Thing He Wishes Was Different

Those who’ve watched the Marvel movies in order can probably pick out their favorite entries. I know I certainly can, and near the top of my list is 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It turns out franchise alum Sebastian Stan enjoys the film as well, as it’s his favorite entry that features his character, Bucky Barnes. However, it doesn’t seem like it’s a totally perfect movie in the eyes of the fan-favorite actor. As much as he enjoys it, there seems to be one thing that he’d change about the beloved political thriller.

Winter Soldier , which turned 10 earlier this year, still stands as one of the most beloved entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo helmed the flick with precision, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s script was sharp and the cast came to play. That certainly extends to Sebatian Stan, who formally made his debut as the eponymous assassin in the movie. Stan appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast to promote his 2024 movie releases and explained why he still has love for the MCU film today:

I’ll have a soft spot for Captain America: Winter Soldier. Also, just with the Russos coming in and the way that movie was shot, the way it was grounded. I’d never gotten to action stuff like that. Also, it asked for a way of moving – the whole Winter Soldier aspect of that character was born for the first time.

More on Sebastian Stan (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Sebastian Stan Confirmed That Thunderbolts* Did Go Through Major Rewrites, But Explained Why That Was A Great Thing

The A Different Man star’s work in the acclaimed sequel greatly differed from what was required of him in its 2011 predecessor, The First Avenger. In that movie, the actor played a more straightforward role as sarcastic and brave war hero buddy, who didn’t mind jabbing his friend, Steve Rogers, from time to time. For the 2014 follow-up, the Fresh star relied more on body language and minimal dialogue. It was ultimately effective in conveying the stoic and dangerous nature of the HYDRA-brainwashed Barnes.

Needless to say, the Winter Soldier proved to be one of the most intimidating antagonists in the MCU, up to that point. Still, the Dumb Money alum wishes the movie would’ve further illuminated more of Bucky’s mental space, in between him being the man Steve Rogers once knew and the cold-blooded killer conditioned by HYDRA:

I almost wish that we would’ve explored more of that. Because there’s that whole situation where he’s having memory lapse. Like some of his old memory is coming back, and he’s sort of short circuiting a little bit. And he wasn’t as brainwashed to a machine that he appears to be in that movie, if you look in the comic books. There is a Winter Soldier alter ego who’s never known that he was someone else but was functioning. And every time they would zap him and zap him and zap him, they would get him and desensitize him more and more. It’s actually quite fascinating.

Sebastian Stan does make a fair point in that audiences don’t get to see much of Bucky in that weird, in-between mental state. The same is also true of his capture following his fall in First Avenger and the immediate aftermath. While a quick flashback sequence shed some light on that, Stan would’ve liked more:

I thought it would’ve been interesting to go – what it would’ve been like for him to wake up after that fall and missing the one arm, doesn’t know where he is – just the whole process of him losing the emotions and becoming this thing. It would’ve been interesting to see.

These cerebral thoughts really do speak to just how invested I, Tonya star is in his character and the journey he’s been on in the MCU. While the Russos may not have tackled more of that mental middle ground for Bucky, other productions set within the cinematic universe like Captain America Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have added to Barnes’ history as an assassin.

At present, Sebastian Stan is pleased to still be in the superhero fold and even recently compared receiving a call for a new Marvel gig to being an excited kid on Christmas morning. Stan will next appear as Barnes in a 2025 movie release – forthcoming Thunderbolts* , in which the character will serve as something of a de facto leader of a group of antiheroes. Bucky has come a long way from being an assassin, and I’m excited for what lies ahead for him. Nevertheless, as Stan suggests, I still wouldn’t mind taking a look back at his history as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors