Sebastian Stan Shared Sweet Take On What It Feels Like When He Lands A New MCU Gig, And As A Fan, I Can’t Help But Smile

While Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have come and gone, Sebastian Stan has been a constant presence within the massive franchise. Stan made his debut as Bucky Barnes in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and the character has continued to evolve since then. Like Barnes himself, Stan remains a fan-favorite and doesn’t seem tired out by the MCU yet. He actually just described what it feels like to get a call about a new superhero gig and, as a fan, I can’t help but smile.

At this point, the A Different Man star has held starring or supporting roles in five MCU movies, cameod in two more films, co-headlined a TV show and guest-starred on an animated series. Not only that, but Sebastian Stan is also set to reprise the role in a 2025 movie release – Marvel’s Thunderbolts – and a couple of other event films beyond that. Stan spoke about his experience with Disney’s superhero-centric company while at the Zurich Film Festival. When describing his continued enthusiasm (via Variety ), he name-dropped a certain holiday:

It’s like Christmas morning when the call comes. Santa Claus still lives. We’ve been trying to find new things with [Bucky] and Marvel allowed that. It’s not like now, he’s a good guy and morally invincible. He always has to deal with what he’s done. That’s relatable. That’s all of us.

Many of us surely know the joy that can accompany Christmas morning, especially when you’re a kid. There’s immense excitement about making your way to the tree to see what goodies lie beneath it. It’s hard not to smile when considering the fact that the Fresh star likens a call from Kevin Feige and co. to that euphoric, holiday rush. My heart is certainly warmed by the fact that the actor still feels fortunate to be working within the expansive, fictional universe.

I also appreciate Sebastian Stan’s comments on Bucky, who’s become a very multi-faceted and relatable character. The best friend of Steve Rogers, Barnes has gone from World War II soldier to brainwashed assassin the Winter Soldier to pardoned soldier seeking to make amends. As Stan mentioned, his character’s desire to do what’s right and reckon with his past actions is a quality that makes him relatable. He’s an endearing character, which is why I’m eager to see him return in upcoming Marvel movies .

As a member of the Thunderbolts cast , the Romanian actor will get to play with Barnes even more, as he takes on something of a de-facto leadership role. Based on what’s been seen from the film thus far, it seems Barnes will initially have an uneasy alliance with the likes of Yelena Belova, John Walker, Ava Starr and more. How Bucky grows in that film remains to be seen, but what is known is that the actor will return for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

What the future holds for Bucky Barnes beyond those last two superhero movies is unclear. However, what I do know is that as long as Sebastian Stan remains invested in his character and keeps receiving interesting material, I’ll be eager to see him. At present, though, it seems Stan – who’s defended the films from critiques – still has enough work to keep him busy in the cinematic universe. So he probably shouldn’t be surprised if sometime soon, he receives one of those wonderful phone calls from his collaborators at Marvel Studios.

Check out Sebastian Stan’s MCU outings by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription . Also, be sure to see the actor’s 2024 movie releases – A Different Man and The Apprentice – as they’re now playing in theaters nationwide.