Marvel’s Sebastian Stan On How He Feels About Finally Filming Thunderbolts Following Delays

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to big screen adventures and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order look forward to crossover events, which is why Thunderbolts is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. That project will contains a number of villains/antiheroes, and Marvel’s Sebastian Stan shared how he feels about finally filming the movie following delays.

What we know about Thunderbolts is limited, but anticipation has been steadily growing for the blockbuster. While Thunderbolts was delayed due to the strikes, the project has continued coming together. Sebastian Stan will once again be back as Bucky Barnes, and recently spoke to Variety about how excited he is to be back in the MCU. As he put it:

I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast. The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away. It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.

Stan is clearly excited, and so are the fans. He's spent years playing Bucky Barnes, starting with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Despite how much time has passed, he seems to have missed the shared universe in the years since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The cast of Thunderbolts is stacked, although Steven Yeun recently dropped out from his role due to scheduling conflicts. But we'll get to see Bucky interact with a number of villains and antiheroes from Marvel history, including fan favorites like Florence Pugh's Yelena.

Of course, the biggest question is when Thunderbolts will finally start filming. US Soldier actor Wyatt Russell indicated that production will begin in March or April of this year. So hopefully no more setbacks happen, and this villain-centric Marvel movie can finally begin coming together.

Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier, whose previous credits include Paper Towns. He and Stan are going to be working with a pretty outstanding group of actors, including Harrison Ford, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Black Widow's Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Olga Kurylenko. Then there's Wyatt Russell, Ant-Man 2's Hannah John-Kamen. Recent Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri is also playing an unknown role in the blockbuster.

The plot of Thunderbolts is being kept under wraps, which isn't a huge surprise considering Marvel's notoriously tight security. It should be fascinating to see how the group is assembled, and the way their various personalities clash. I'm especially eager to see the action sequences, since each character has a unique skill set.

Thunderbolts is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.