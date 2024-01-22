Marvel’s Sebastian Stan On How He Feels About Finally Filming Thunderbolts Following Delays
MCU's Thunderbolts was delayed, which Sebastian Stan's return as Bucky Barnes.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to big screen adventures and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order look forward to crossover events, which is why Thunderbolts is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. That project will contains a number of villains/antiheroes, and Marvel’s Sebastian Stan shared how he feels about finally filming the movie following delays.
What we know about Thunderbolts is limited, but anticipation has been steadily growing for the blockbuster. While Thunderbolts was delayed due to the strikes, the project has continued coming together. Sebastian Stan will once again be back as Bucky Barnes, and recently spoke to Variety about how excited he is to be back in the MCU. As he put it:
Stan is clearly excited, and so are the fans. He's spent years playing Bucky Barnes, starting with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Despite how much time has passed, he seems to have missed the shared universe in the years since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
The cast of Thunderbolts is stacked, although Steven Yeun recently dropped out from his role due to scheduling conflicts. But we'll get to see Bucky interact with a number of villains and antiheroes from Marvel history, including fan favorites like Florence Pugh's Yelena.
Of course, the biggest question is when Thunderbolts will finally start filming. US Soldier actor Wyatt Russell indicated that production will begin in March or April of this year. So hopefully no more setbacks happen, and this villain-centric Marvel movie can finally begin coming together.
Thunderbolts is directed by Jake Schreier, whose previous credits include Paper Towns. He and Stan are going to be working with a pretty outstanding group of actors, including Harrison Ford, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Black Widow's Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Olga Kurylenko. Then there's Wyatt Russell, Ant-Man 2's Hannah John-Kamen. Recent Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri is also playing an unknown role in the blockbuster.
The plot of Thunderbolts is being kept under wraps, which isn't a huge surprise considering Marvel's notoriously tight security. It should be fascinating to see how the group is assembled, and the way their various personalities clash. I'm especially eager to see the action sequences, since each character has a unique skill set.
Thunderbolts is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
