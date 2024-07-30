See Hugh Jackman’s Awesome Reaction To Deadpool 3’s Biggest Fight Scene

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the last decade, constantly growing in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest installment of the franchise hit theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office. The hype around the movie was real, partly thanks to Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine. And now we can see Jackman’s awesome reaction to the movie's biggest fight scene.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on full display for Deadpool & Wolverine, resulting in countless laugh out loud moments during its runtime. But there were also plenty of awesome action sequences, including when the two title characters took on an entire team of Deadpool variants in a thrilling long shot. It was thrilling for event the actors themselves, as director Shawn Levy shared an Instagram video showing the Greatest Showman actor losing his mind at rehearsal footage. Check it out below:

Same, Hugh. That was basically my screening's reaction to seeing Wade and Logan tear through the entire Deadpool Corps. in one epic battle. And it obviously looked cool enough in the rehearsal to make the X-Men actor lose his mind. Hey, the blockbuster has some excellent stunt performers.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting to see Deadpool and Wolverine on the screen together and kicking ass. While Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox put a question mark on this idea, eventually the story and legal complication all played out in our favor. And Deadpool 3 is the best performing MCU movie in a number of years.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are close friends, so their chemistry jumped off of the screen during the movie's runtime. And the movie also served as an emotional sendoff to 20th Century Fox; the Deadpool 3 credits featured a montage of projects like X-Men, Blade, Daredevil, and more. And Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list included some thrilling surprise cameos that pleased longtime fans like myself.

It should be fascinating to see what come next after Deadpool & Wolverine's ending. Marvel is apparently not considering recasting Hugh Jackman's signature character, so hopefully that means he'll return in more upcoming Marvel movies. Wade Wilson is seemingly in the MCU to stay, and hopefully the pair of heroes can show up in a major crossover event like Avengers: Doomsday, which will also feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the shared universe. And it might be the perfect chance for all of the shared universe's heroes to unite against a common enemy.

For now, it's unclear how the MCU will be affected by the events of Deadpool & Wolverine. But what is clear is that the movie is making a ton of money at the box office. The next Marvel blockbuster arriving in theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.