See The Intense Way Lupita Nyong’o Trained To Swim In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and, thankfully, it's proven to be an exciting and emotional movie that serves as a worthy follow-up to its predecessor. One of the things that makes Marvel’s latest box office hit such a spectacle is its series of amazing action sequences, many of which involve water. With this, the cast and crew had to train in order to ensure that they were prepared for the task at hand. Lupita Nyong’o had to commit to swimming training as well and, based on a video she shared, she did so in an intense way. Seriously, you have to see this footage to believe it.

Those who’ve watched Lupita Nyong’o’s work surely know that she commits when it comes to a role. (After all, there’s a reason that she’s an Oscar winner.) Just last year, Nyong’o also did wire work while filming The 335. When it came to her preparation for the Black Panther sequel, she sought out the help of fitness expert Mark Roberts and wellness organization XPT, as she shared on Instagram . In that same post, she included a clip that sees her swimming vicariously and using weights… underwater. Take a look at the impressive display down below:

I’m somewhat exhausted just watching the actress put in so much work. But seriously though, you have to admire that kind of dedication. Those who’ve seen the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film will probably agree when I say that one definitely needed to be able to swim in order to complete some of those impressive scenes. Kudos to all of the stars for getting the job done in that regard.

Like many of her colleagues, Lupita Nyong’o experienced a lot of feelings going into production on Black Panther; Wakanda Forever due to the absence of leading man Chadwick Boseman, who sadly passed away in 2020. Nyong’o called the experience “therapeutic,” saying that the mere fact that the movie was even being made against all odds “restored a sense of hope” in her. All in all, the star seems to have enjoyed the film shoot and getting to reunite with her co-stars. There’s also another aspect of the experience that was truly special for her – one that didn’t require as much work as her swimming regimen.

The Mexican-born star was able to speak Spanish in Wakanda Forever and, without giving away specifics, that comes in very handy for her character, Nakia, during the movie. The actress herself considered it a “straight gift” for her to be able to utilize her native tongue. Of course, it also goes without saying that many who are Spanish-speaking will be excited to see those scenes as well.

Now that she’s finished with her Marvel press tour, Lupita Nyong’o will likely set her sights on her next production, the A Quiet Place prequel . Details on that production are relatively scarce though, based on previous installments in the franchise, it’s possible that there will be a level of physicality involved in Nyong'o's role. I’m not sure if the producers will require her to swim per say but, if they do, they should know that they certainly have a star on their hands who knows her way around water.