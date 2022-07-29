Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o On The ‘Therapeutic’ Experience Filming Wakanda Forever After Chadwick Boseman’s Passing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, but there are a few franchises that stand out as true fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is certainly in that category, with the 2018 movie becoming a sensation and even an Oscars favorite . The upcoming sequel Wakana Forever is coming to theaters this fall, and the first trailer teased how emotional the story will be. Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o recently spoke about the “therapeutic” experience filming the sequel after Chadwick Boseman’s passing.

The public was shocked when Chadwick Bosman died in the summer of 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Ryan Coogler reworked the script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a result, which he’s referred to as the most difficult task of his professional career . Cast members like Angela Bassett have teased how emotional it was to dive back into the franchise without Boseman , and Lupita Nyong’o recently opened up to THR about what it was like on set. As the Academy Award winning actress explained,

To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it. It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s gonna blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.

Is it November yet? Because it sounds like Lupita Nyong’o is ready for the world to see the emotional work that was done for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And from the looks of it, audiences are super ready as well; the first trailer for Ryan Coogler’s sequel is already nearing 30 million views at the time of writing this story. Chadwick Boseman was a real life hero to so many people out there, so audiences might want to bring their tissues to the theater.

Lupita Nyong’o’s comments help to offer a perspective on what it was really like working on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the cast and crew. It was almost impossible to imagine the sequel without Chadwick Boseman’s presence; after all, he is the title character in the MCU. But they managed to make it happen, all while processing feelings of mourning about the late actor. Smart money says there’s going to be layers to the performances given in the upcoming Marvel movie .

From the looks of it, a big plot in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the ruling of the fictional country. T’Challa’s death in-universe leaves the throne open, and shortly after revealing their technological advances with the world. What’s more, someone else will take on the mantle of Black Panther throughout the course of the movie’s runtime. As a reminder you can check out the trailer below,

Of course, the other major plot line that’s seemingly being teased for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a war with denizens of the sea. The trailer confirmed that Tenoch Huerta is indeed playing Namor the Sub-Mariner , following months of fan theories. Namor is a huge character in the comics, so fans are hoping to see him have a major presence in the MCU as a whole.