See Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt, James Gunn And More Arrive In Style And Pose For ‘Money Shot’ While Reuniting For Guardians Vol. 3 Press Tour

Marvel fans surely know Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to open in a little less than two weeks, which means it’s almost time for us to take our last ride with the band of cosmic A-holes. The upcoming Marvel movie is easily one of the most highly anticipated entries on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases , and expectations appear to be high. As franchise devotees await opening day, though, the cast and crew – including Zoe Saldaña, Chris Pratt and James Gunn – have reunited for the press tour. And in the process of doing so, they arrived in style and posed for a sweet “money shot” among other things.

The fun group met up in Paris this weekend, where they took part in interviews and participated in an early screening for fans. Zoe Saldaña, who’s typically quite active on social media, captured much of the festivities via her Instagram stories. Amid the slew of fun posts she shared was one that saw her reunite with co-star and on-screen lover, Chris Pratt. The Star-Lord actor re-shared her post, and you can see it down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

The Avatar actor later got all gussied up and made her way to Disneyland Paris alongside her longtime colleagues. It was there that she and the gang made a grand entrance before the fans. Smoke filled the air, as she, Chris Pratt, James Gunn and co. arrived at Avengers Campus, and it was pretty sweet. Take a look:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Talk about looking fresh and making a grand entrance. Of course, it should come as no surprise that the group also took some pictures. Zoe Saldaña shared one particular post that sees her, Pom Klementieff and James Gunn striking a pose for a “money shot.” See how sleek the trio looks in the following post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Those moments were cool enough to see, but I think it may have been Vin Diesel’s Instagram post that truly puts a stamp on the wonderful occasion. The Fast & Furious star shared a video featuring Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt and more of the cast. He also appropriately captioned the post, “We are Groot!”:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

More on Guardians Vol. 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Why I'm More Excited For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Than I Was For Avengers: Endgame

This is all incredibly bittersweet when you remember that this is the end of trilogy James Gunn and Marvel Studios launched back in 2014. So this could very well be the very last time we see this very group come together for a premiere. While that may seem like a sad prospect, it may be best not to dwell on that. Instead, soak up the moment as the cast seems to be doing.

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ’s first screening, people are talking , and they’re heaping serious praise on the trilogy capper. With James Gunn’s previous work in mind, I don’t find it all that surprising that he sought to pack so much into this latest feature. I’m surely looking forward to seeing it but, in the meantime, I’m eager for more sweet moments amongst the stars during their press tour.