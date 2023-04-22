Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Finally Screened, See What People Are Saying About James Gunn's Trilogy Capper
Here are the first thoughts about the Guardians' last ride.
The highly anticipated finale of James Gunn's trilogy: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially had its first screening! The cast, press and fans gathered in Paris for the world premiere of the Marvel movie, and early reactions seem to indicate that this fan-favorite ensemble is going to go out with a bang!
Steven - LDG posted his review from the Paris premiere, writing (all tweets have been translated from French to English):
Marvel Story was also excited to sing their praises for the third and final Guardians movie, writing:
James Gunn even commented on this user's post, to show his love for the fans, by simply posting a red heart emoji.
Early reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are overwhelmingly positive, so I think it's safe to say that we should all be ready to rock out (and likely shed a tear or two) with this fantastic ensemble one final time when the movie hits theaters on May 5.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Adam Holmes
By Mike Reyes