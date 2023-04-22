Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Finally Screened, See What People Are Saying About James Gunn's Trilogy Capper

The highly anticipated finale of James Gunn's trilogy: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially had its first screening! The cast, press and fans gathered in Paris for the world premiere of the Marvel movie, and early reactions seem to indicate that this fan-favorite ensemble is going to go out with a bang!

Steven - LDG posted his review from the Paris premiere, writing (all tweets have been translated from French to English):

#GardiensdelaGalaxie3 is my favorite. More mature, more violent, but still in the DNA of goalkeepers. Staging level I wanted to shout VOILÀ MARVEL FINALLY 😂. This film is doing a lot of good for mixed fans of the latest projects

Marvel Story was also excited to sing their praises for the third and final Guardians movie, writing:

James Gunn leaves with honors. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the most touching and the best realized of the trilogy. A very good conclusion for this endearing Guardians team. And how good it is for the MCU! Thank you @JamesGunn.

James Gunn even commented on this user's post, to show his love for the fans, by simply posting a red heart emoji.

Early reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are overwhelmingly positive, so I think it's safe to say that we should all be ready to rock out (and likely shed a tear or two) with this fantastic ensemble one final time when the movie hits theaters on May 5.