'It Really Felt Like That Was A Wish.' Shawn Levy Just Made Deadpool And Wolverine, But Doing An R-rated Movie For Marvel Was Not Always In The Cards

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand regularly, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest big screen adventure was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and returned the shared universe to its box office glory. That threequel was directed by Shawn Levy, but doing an R-rated movie for Marvel was not always in the cards. He was even quoted recently saying "it really felt like that was a wish."

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it finally opened the door for characters like Deadpool to join the MCU in an upcoming Marvel movie. This was a thrilling concept, but fans worried about whether or not Ryan Reynolds' franchise would still be permitted to be rated R. Levy spoke with The Ankler about concerns he was being pigeonholed in his career with family-friendly content. And when asked if he thinks he's finally achieved a full rounded career with an R-rated MCU blockbuster like Deadpool 3, Levy said:

Maybe. But for many years, it really felt like that was a wish, not a goal. Because if you get success at one thing, they want you to keep doing that one thing. For me, that was broad family comedy. Because I’ve been spending a lot of time recently with Hugh (Jackman) and Ryan (Reynolds) and on airplanes, I’ve been thinking about the arc of my career, probably because I’m in middle life. (Levy is 56.) I’m having a unique moment with this movie. And I’ve been thinking back to the steps along the way.

These concerns, as well as the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, likely mean a great deal to the producer/writer/director. As recently as this summer, he was referred to as "Hollywood's PG Guy" in a recent story by THR. But his movie with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is anything but family friendly. Although Kevin Feige's review did call it "the most wholesome R-rated film that anybody can ever see."

Still, Deadpool & Wolverine had a lot of edge to it, and a ton of F-bombs throughout its runtime. Case in point: the opening battle sees Wade Wilson use the adamantium skeleton of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as a weapon, brutally murdering members of the Time Variance Authority.

Shawn Levy has definitely done his share of family friendly content, including titles like Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Night at the Museum. But he's also worked on darker material with This Is Where I Leave You, as well as Stranger Things. And his work on Deadpool & Wolverine has shown that he can do comic book projects and has an R-rated sensibility.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud was on display for Deadpool & Wolverine, which is another reason the movie resonated so much with audiences. And smart money says that Kevin Feige and company are going to continue wanting to work with Levy, Jackman, and Reynolds, especially after recent MCU box office bombs like The Marvels.

