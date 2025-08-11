I Didn’t Have Pedro Pascal Stealing Sandwiches From Joseph Quinn During The Fantastic Four Press Tour On My Bingo Card, But Here We Are

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to the studio's penchant for releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest big screen adventure was The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which won at the box office upon its release. The quarter of leading actors did plenty of press for the blockbuster, and it turns out that there was some sandwich stealing between Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn.

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps convincingly formed a family unit for their roles, and their chemistry during the press tour was delightful. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the subject of sandwiches was brought up. That's when Pascal offered a funny anecdote, where he'd go around stealing meals left out for Joseph Quinn. He shared:

You had club sandwiches following us around in Europe. I didn't even know they were yours, I was eating them up. We would go out and we would do press, and we'd come back into the green room, and there'd be this fresh club sandwich. And I was like, ‘What's this about?’ And then I found out they were his.

Oops. Luckily these two actors seem to really like each other, because there are few things worse than stolen food. Now I have to wonder if Quinn will start getting club sandwiches from fans now that they know his penchant for the dish. I mean, he already had a strong following thanks to his time in Stranger Things.

Pascal and Quinn make up half of the titular team of heroes in The Fantastic Four, playing Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Johnny Storm/ Human Torch respectively. They were joined by Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing. The four of them had great chemistry on screen, and it looks like that also extends off camera.

Fans waiting for years for The Fantastic Four join the MCU, sandwiches and all. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened up the doors for that, and they did so with a bang in First Steps. What's more, cast is already set to reprise their role in upcoming Marvel movies. Specifically, they were announced in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, so they'll be back on the big screen next December.

Pedro Pascal might be the internet's daddy, but this anecdote revealed that he's also an accidental food thief. But when perfect club sandwiches started appearing around him, what else was the Last Of Us star expected to do? I know I'd start chowing down myself.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still in theaters now, and Avengers: Doomsday will arrive next December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.