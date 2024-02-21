Simu Liu Was Asked About Where Shang-Chi 2 Stands In The MCU, And His Answer Has Me Bummed

While the upcoming Marvel movies slate has a lot of exciting material on the way, including this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the new Fantastic Four and two Avengers movies, it’s notably missing the return of Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. While a sequel was previously announced back in 2021 , we haven’t heard much regarding the movie moving out of the development stage. Simu Liu just offered a new update, but it’s not exactly satisfying.

Liu was asked about the state of Shang-Chi 2 while attending the premiere of his new movie Arthur the King. Here’s what he said:

Oh man, I don't know to be honest. I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I just wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what your in and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to be need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen. But, you know Destin is such a special filmmaker and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job.

While speaking to ComicBook , the actor shared that things are still rather up in the air when it comes to what’s next for Shang-Chi 2. Simu Liu is anxious for the next call from Marvel to play the hero again, but it sounds like as of now, there’s not much going on in terms of the sequel, which is set to once again be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

2023 was a big year for Simu Liu considering he was in the Barbie cast , and he also has quite a few movies on the horizon for 2024, including Arthur the King. But for now it seems unlikely he’ll jump back on the set of another Shang-Chi movie just yet. Over this past summer, Liu said that he was previously told that Shang-Chi 2 would follow the next Avengers movie , but a number of things “beyond” his control has kept pushing the slate back. Among them, last year there were two major Hollywood strikes for the writers guild and actors guild. Additionally, the actor who was playing the next Thanos-sized villain, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, was dropped from Marvel after a series of legal issues and allegations .