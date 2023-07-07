Simu Liu Offers Update About Shang-Chi 2, And I Am Definitely Disappointed
Fans are hoping to see Shang-Chi 2 soon, but Simu Liu's update is a bummer.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth force in the entertainment industry over the last decade and change. Phase Five is going on as we speak, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies that fans are eager to see start production. Chief among them is a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which broke new ground for the cinematic universe with its bold visual language. Actor Simu Liu played the title role, and recently offered an update about the status of Shang-Chi 2. And I have to admit I’m definitely disappointed.
Liu became a household name after Shang-Chi hit theaters, with fans praising his work on the movie and Simu’s ripped physique. A sequel was quickly confirmed, although the timing of when this might actually begin filming remains unclear. The Barbie actor recently joined the Threads App, where he was asked about the status of his Marvel sequel. He responded honestly, saying:
Well, I’m bummed. It looks like development on Shang-Chi’s sequel has been put on hold in the midst of various MCU shakeups. And with the WGA Strike putting the entire industry on pause, it’s unclear when we might see Simu Liu take center stage as his signature Marvel hero.
Simu Liu’s comments on Threads show that his next appearance in the shared universe is likely going to be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. That developing blockbuster is going to be the MCU’s next big crossover event, with heroes new and old seemingly uniting to battle against Jonathan Majors’ title character. And fans are definitely eager to see Shang-Chi interact with other heroes in this way.
After that highly anticipated event, Shang-Chi 2 is seemingly going to be next. Marvel security is notoriously tight, so there’s no telling what that sequel will include. But director Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to return, and he’s also directing Kang Dynasty. And as such, both of those movies will likely include dizzying fight choreography. At least, if the first Shang-Chi movie is any indication.
Unfortunately, it’s unclear when we’ll see either of these projects. While Avengers 5 has a tentative release date, the current state of the film industry seems to cast a shadow over the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. And Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t even have said date. And it seems Simu Liu is just as clueless (and bummed) as the rest of us currently.
Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that sequels are very exciting projects. With Shang-Chi’s origin story out of the way, Simu Liu’s character should be free to really step into his power and take on bigger enemies. The Shang-Chi credits scene already teased his role in the greater MCU, as he got the chance to meet the likes of Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel. And smart money says those relationships will come to play in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
Shang-Chi 2 doesn’t currently have a release date, but Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to arrive May 1st 2026. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
