Simu Liu Reveals Funny Voicemail Tom Holland Left About Shang-Chi, And It’s NSFW

I don’t know about you, but I live for the relationships between all the Marvel stars. Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.’s sweet exchanges and Downey’s support for Holland’s other, non-Marvel endeavors are akin to their endearing relationship in the MCU. It looks like Holland is pretty tight with another Marvel star, though, as MCU newcomer Simu Liu recently revealed the voicemail Holland left him after watching Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And it’s actually pretty NSFW.

A Shang-Chi fan page recently shared footage of Simu Liu onstage at the Havdalah & BBYO honors ceremony to Twitter , and the actor can be seen playing the voicemail from Tom Holland from his phone in front of the mic so everyone can hear the message.

Simu Liu, who is rocking some striking blonde hair, looks mildly amused by Tom Holland’s voicemail. You can check out the video contained in the post below:

While you won’t be able to read the caption unless you can read Portuguese, the message is clear enough. Tom Holland obviously loved Simu Liu’s introduction into the MCU, because here’s what he said:

Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro. That film is so fucking awesome.

The words that come after “fucking awesome” are a little garbled, as the crowd is reacting to Tom Holland’s enthusiastic reaction with wild cheers, but those two words are all we really need to hear anyway. It’s not clear just when Holland left the message for Simu Liu, but receiving it must have put a huge smile on his face, even if it did happen to come after the film had been seen and revered by the masses of Marvel fans around the world.

I’m honestly cracking up at Tom Holland’s use of not one, but two terms of endearment for Simu Liu. While the two have not appeared in a Marvel film together, or really any film, they seek to be on pretty good terms. This could mean some awesome things for us in the future, especially since there is a very specific “Way of the Spider” comic book storyline involving Spider-Man and Shang-Chi’s seriously awesome martial arts moves.

While we pretty much know that Spider-Man 4 is happening (although, maybe not with Tom Holland if his acting break is lengthy ) as well as a sequel to Shang-Chi . Although the public doesn't have an idea as to when. Both Holland and Simu Liu are not yet set to appear in any Marvel films that are in the works.