Simu Liu Reveals Which Shang-Chi Character He Wants To Reunite With, And I Couldn’t Agree More

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the shared universe is constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there have been some missteps since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, one major hit was Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu Liu revealed which Shang-Chi character he wants to reunite with, and I couldn’t agree more.

Fans have been waiting for news about Shang-Chi 2 since the first movie was released, but the studio is keeping its cards close to the chest. While it does seem like the sequel is coming eventually, fans are eager for any information. Liu recently appeared at the Fan Expo Canada panel (via Collider) and revealed that he really wants to reunite with Michelle Yeoh's Ying Nan. He spoke about working with her on the first movie, saying:

When we shared our scenes together, and I had the opportunity to fight her, it was more of a dance fight. First of all, I was really nervous and, second of all, she's so petite and graceful, and I just felt like a big clumsy chunk of meat just flopping around. It worked for the scene, right? She's trying to kind of teach me to find harmony with my body, and it's very Tai Chi oriented. So it's very flowy, she's kind of guiding you through, and I'm like stumbling. I didn't have to do a lot to get into character, and she's great. Just the absolute best kind of person to hang out with.

Doing a fight sequence opposite Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh definitely sounds daunting. She's one of the most celebrated stunt and action performers in the business, to say nothing of her other talents as an actress. And it sounds like Simu Liu wants more time with Shang-Chi's Aunt in an upcoming Marvel movie.

Michelle Yeoh's career has been booming lately, partly thanks to her Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. As such, it's unclear if she'll be in the cast of Shang-Chi 2, or if she might be booked with other projects. Fingers crossed that fan (and Liu) get their way and see her in another appearance in the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The cast of Shang-Chi was full of outstanding talent, with Michelle Yeoh only playing a supporting role in the narrative. Whether we see some of these characters again will presumably be dependent on if/when the location Ta Lo factors back into the shared universe's story.

There are plenty of rumors swirling around Simu Liu's signture character, as fans wait for more information about the future of the MCU. One such story circulating online is that Shang-Chi was going to be one of the leading Avengers: Kang Dynasty characters, before the studio pivoted away from those plans. Will he still get to take the spot light in Avengers: Doomsday? Only time will tell.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.