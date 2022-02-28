Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield Gets Honest About Possible Future As Peter Parker

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still reeling from the wild events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, even months after its release. The massive crossover movie should greatly influence future Marvel movies, and opened up the multiverse in a thrilling way. Fans have been hoping to see more of the previous Peter Parkers, and Andrew Garfield has gotten honest about his possible future in the role.

After months of rumors, moviegoers were delighted to see three different Peter Parker actors uniting throughout the course of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield denied his role in the threequel over and over again, but fans really responded to his return as the character. The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor was recently asked if there are more plans to play the web slinger, to which he said:

No plans, that's the truth. Everyone's gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I'm the boy who cried wolf.

There you have it. It seems that Andrew Garfield doesn’t currently have any plans to once again suit up a Spider-Man on the big screen. But he admits that his word on the matter doesn’t mean much anymore, especially after lying over and over again regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Smart money says the fan theories are going to keep going for the foreseeable future.

Andrew Garfield’s comments to Variety come as Spider-Man: No Way Home was a record-breaking success at the box office. He had a particularly great performance, with a mixture of comedic beats and emotionally satisfying moments . Fans even began campaigning for the long-cancelled Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie to finally come to fruition.

The future of the Spider-Man franchise is currently up in the air, as No Way Home wrapped up Tom Holland’s trilogy of stories. The Uncharted actor’s contract is currently up , so some negotiations will likely need to occur if he’s going to return. The studio already has plans for three more movies, but it’s unclear what they are and who will star.

After seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems like anything could happen in future Marvel movies. Doctor Strange 2 will dive deeper into the multiverse, and the first trailer already seemingly confirmed a wild returning character. As such, it doesn’t seem out of the question for Andrew Garfield to pop up sometime in the future. Surely the fans would love to see it.

Andrew Garfield has definitely been on a roll lately, aside from his fan favorite performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He recently starred in the acclaimed biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which has become an Awards season favorite . Garfield also earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…BOOM!