The Marvels' Brie Larson Shares Sweet Throwback Photo From Her First Meeting With Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani

There’s a new superhero on the Marvel Cinematic Universe block, and her name is Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. Played by Iman Vellani, this version of Kamala is leading her own Disney+ series, and while she didn’t inherit her superhero identity from Carol Danvers like in the comics, she is still a huge fan of Brie Larson’s character, who battles the forces of evil as Captain Marvel. Next year, we’ll see these heroes share screen time in The Marvels, but following Ms. Marvel’s debut to Disney+ subscribers, Larson has shared a sweet throwback photo to when she first met Vellani.

Iman Vellani was announced back in September 2020, and three months later, it was revealed that she’ll star opposite Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, in The Marvels, i.e. the Captain Marvel sequel. Alas, Larson and Vellani’s first interaction wasn’t in person, but as you’ll see in Larson’s below Instagram post, the two had a delightful time chatting over Zoom.

Brie Larson didn’t share specifically when her meeting with Iman Vellani took place, but the Carol Danvers actress knew right away that she’d be a wonderful addition to the MCU. Vellani’s debut as Kamala Khan comes almost nine full years after the character debuted in the Marvel Comics pages. It didn’t take long for Kamala to start collecting fans, and having already popped up in animated projects like Avengers Assemble and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, as well as many video games, now she’s hit the live-action scene. As for Larson, she made her debut as Carol in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and then returned a few months later in Avengers: Endgame and made a cameo appearance in last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As a result of switching release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels now isn’t arriving until summer 2023, but that’s better than it taking multiple years for the MCU’s Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan to cross paths. No specific plot details have been revealed yet for The Marvels, but between these two and Monica Rambeau, who gained special abilities during WandaVision, this Marvel movie is packing a lot of firepower. In Kamala’s case though, her special abilities in the MCU are derived from a different source rather than having Inhuman genes that are activated by the Terrigen Mists.

Along with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, The Marvels will also feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who’s also appearing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Secret Invasion series. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur will reprise their Ms. Marvel characters, and Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon have been cast in undisclosed roles, although the former is reportedly playing a villain. Candyman’s Nia DaCosta is directing the feature, and Megan McDonnell (another WandaVision alum) wrote the script.

The Marvels is now slated for July 28, 2023, and it’s one of the many upcoming Marvel movies either officially on the way or in development. As always, CinemaBlend will pass along any major news items about these projects and the Marvel TV shows.