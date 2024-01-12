The Marvels Deleted Scene Reveals Another Appearance By Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing and expanding, thanks to both big screen movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The most recent movie to hit theaters is Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, which unfortunately struggled at the box office. While we wait for the next upcoming Marvel movies, deleted scenes from The Marvels are being released, including an additional sequence with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie.

The cast of The Marvels featured a trio of heroes, but the movie also had a few surprises including a brief appearance by Thompson. While some fans have wanted Valkyrie and Carol to become a couple, right now it seems like they're just friends. A new post on IGN's Twitter shows that Val could have also gotten some screen time with Ms. Marvel. Check it out below:

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, finds herself in Captain Marvel's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie in this deleted scene from The Marvels. pic.twitter.com/dIXL6Waso3January 11, 2024 See more

How fun is that? While not necessarily key to the plot of The Marvels, it's always fun to see Iman Vellani's endlessly charismatic Kamala Khan interacting with new MCU characters. And of course, Kamala is also a fan of Valkyrie. Who wouldn't be?

The above video offers some of the footage filmed and edited for the most recent MCU blockbuster that ultimately didn't make it into the theatrical cut. The Marvels had a refreshingly short runtime, presumably because it trimmed the fat. Still, it seems like we missed out on some fun content. Hopefully we get more deleted scenes once its streaming and on Blu-ray.

Despite how The Marvels was connected to so many previous MCU shows and movies, it failed to perform at the box office. There are a number of reasons why folks might not have seen it in theaters, perhaps the biggest being superhero fatigue. There's also seemingly a contingent of the Marvel fandom that is simply not interested in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

Personally, I thought The Marvels was a blast-- even without this addition scene with Valkyrie. The short runtime and quirky comedy helped the movie fly by, and I thought the three heroes had killer chemistry. Plus, The Marvel's credits scene was truly wild and opened the door for the X-Men to finally join the main timeline of the MCU.

It should be interesting to see how Tessa Thompson's Marvel hero factors into the shared universe moving forward. It's unclear if another Thor movie is happening, which would presumably allow her to have another major role. Maybe The Marvels was hinting that she and Captain Marvel do have a relationship that's more than friends, which could open the door for more appearances by Val (who is also still ruling New Asgard).

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.