A Harry Potter LEGO Set Has A New Lower Price At Target, And I'm So Tempted Right Now

While there are quite a few new things coming for Harry Potter fans in the near future, there are also so many things that already exist for those of us who love all things Wizarding World. And listen, in a perfect world, would I have the budget and enough shelf space to justify purchasing the 6,000+ piece Hogwarts Castle LEGO set that costs over $400? Sure. But it’s not a perfect world, so I’m grateful that LEGO has a smaller and more reasonably priced (relatively) version of the Hogwarts castle.

The smaller set looks like the right size for my shelf, and the price is significantly cheaper. That in itself wasn’t news to me. The Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set was released a couple of years ago, and I’ve had my eye on it since. But recently, I noticed that Target has the set listed at a new, lower price, which was already lower than the retail price, and now I’m extremely tempted to get it.

Quick facts LEGO Hogwarts™ Castle And Grounds

Pieces: 2660

Ages: 18+

Measures (per LEGO): over 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep

Available at Target for $136.99

Once again, I’m not talking about the big Hogwarts set, which LEGO has for sale for $469.99 and includes 6020 pieces. That set looks amazing, but I can’t. I’m talking about the Hogwarts™ Castle and Grounds set, which retails at $169.99 on LEGO’s site, but is now marked down to a “New lower price” at Target, from $144.99 to $136.99. And that’s not even factoring in the 5% discount that Target Circle cardholders get. With my state's sales tax and the Circle Card discount, the set comes to around $140 in my cart, which is really not bad. (It looks like Amazon also has it for $136.99 right now, but the 5% Circle card discount makes Target the better deal for me).

(Image credit: LEGO/Target)

What’s more, I just know that with every day that passes as we get closer to September 1, my appetite for a reread of the Harry Potter series only grows. There’s nothing like immersing my imagination in the Wizarding World for weeks by rereading or listening to the Harry Potter books as summer fades and autumn arrives. Alas, my Harry Potter revisit won’t be happening quite so soon, as I’m going to try to hold out on that until November, when the first of the Full-Cast Audio Editions of the series arrive on Audible. Having a Hogwarts LEGO set to put together might be a fun way to kill some of that time. Plus, did you see the little details? There are little rooms in the rocks, and you can see things like the Durmstrang ship, Beauxbaton’s carriage, and the Ford Anglia stuck in the Whomping Willow. It’s details like that that make these sets so much fun to put together, and then to admire on display.

If you’re wondering why I’m even hesitating to pounce on this Target deal, I should mention that I rarely make hasty LEGO purchases. For every set that I absolutely have to buy, there are three or four sets I wish I had the budget and space for (I’m looking at you, Twilight Cullen house LEGO set!). I like to take my time and save up for a good set. In fact, I’ve been saving up my Rewards dollars at Barnes & Noble for the Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops LEGO set for months to help with the price of that one. If I splurge on the Hogwarts set from Target, I doubt I’ll be buying another pricey LEGO set anytime in the near future. Of course, I could always save the Diagon Alley set to purchase when it’s closer to HBO’s Harry Potter TV show release date.

Well, I have a lot to think about. Hopefully ,the new price at Target for the Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set stays put while I make up my mind.