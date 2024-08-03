Do The Thing Or Human Torch Have The Better Costumes? Fantastic Four’s New Stars Weigh In: ‘I Wasn’t Regretting Too Many Of My Life Choices’

Overshadowed by the news that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the MCU for a handful of upcoming Marvel movies, the famous Comic-Con Hall H panel also included information about what fans can expect from some of the costumes the new cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps will wear when the film releases in July 2025.

It’s no secret that costuming can make or break a movie, especially one that revolves around the suspension of reality. The past Fantastic Four films haven’t always had the greatest luck when it came to creating some of the more difficult costumes, like The Thing’s rocky skin or the Human Torch’s fire effects, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem with First Steps thanks to advancements in technology.

At least, that seems to be the case for Ebon Moss Bachrach, who is set to play The Thing. In a post-panel interview with MTV, The Bear star and his co-star Joseph Quinn were asked about how costume fittings were going and if they had begun to regret signing on to the film. Bachrach was the first to answer, praising his costume, or lack of one, by saying:

Oh, I was very happy with my life choices. I’m wearing like, little motion-capture PJs. I have a very comfortable kit. … I won the costume thing, I think.

Instead of creating a physical suit like past Fantastic Four films have done, director Matt Shakman has decided that they will be using CGI technology to bring The Thing to life. Bachrach seems to be thrilled at the change.

Unfortunately, Stranger Things’ breakout star Joseph Quinn isn’t getting the same CGI treatment as Bachrach, but that hasn’t led to any regret for taking on the iconic role once held by Chris Evans. In fact, Quinn seems to thrilled with the looks they’ve come up for his version of the Human Torch.

Joseph Quinn: Yes, he looks very comfortable. I wasn’t regretting too many of my life choices. We’ve put together some pretty strong looks. I think, yeah… Yes, of course [I look good in the mirror].

Yes, he looks very comfortable. I wasn’t regretting too many of my life choices. We’ve put together some pretty strong looks. I think, yeah… Yes, of course [I look good in the mirror]. Ebon Moss Bachrach: Well, Joe’s got his top off for like, 75 percent of the movie.

Well, Joe’s got his top off for like, 75 percent of the movie. Quinn: Yeah, Ebon wrote on that rewrite.

The highly-anticipated superhero flick had yet to begin production when the interview was filmed, and yet Bachrach and Quinn were already comfortable enough that they had no problem teasing each other. This bodes well for the film, which will focus on the familial dynamic among the team members instead of being another origin story.

Bachrach and Quinn are just 50% of the core team. They will be joined by Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, who also had a viral Comic-Con moment. The quartet will also be joined by Julia Garner as The Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, among others.

It’ll be a while before fans get to see the Fantastic Four costumes on the big screen, but hopefully the wait will be worth it. After all, Marvel really needs to knock them out of the park since the superhero group is slated to also appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.