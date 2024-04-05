Ridiculous Outfits From Movies Set In The Future

What do movies about time travel and films set in some version of the future have in common? Well, besides taking up a crazy amount of spots on the list of best ‘80s movies , these sci-fi flicks, comedies, and dramas tend to feature some truly bonkers and ridiculous outfits from the near and distant future.

Over the years, classics like Back to the Future Part II, Demolition Man, and the Mad Max franchise have all introduced some outrageous costumes, uniforms, and other outfits that leave many of us scratching our heads all these years later. Let’s take a look at 32 of those ridiculous wardrobe decisions…

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Zed's Wardrobe (Zardoz)

Though the late Sean Connery will always be remembered for his portrayal of James Bond, let’s not forget the iconic Scotsman’s performance or outfit in Zardoz. His portrayal of Zed in the 1974 sci-fi fantasy cult classic is something to behold, as was the costume he wore. The ponytail, the thigh-high boots, and the crossed suspenders that only seemed to draw attention to his chest hair were all ridiculous and ridiculously awesome.

(Image credit: Buena Vista International)

Ruby Rhod's Wardrobe (The Fifth Element)

Chris Tucker stole the show in The Fifth Element with his portrayal of Ruby Rhod, the over-the-top and fabulous radio show from the 1997 sci-fi cult classic. We couldn’t settle on just one outfit, so we just had to include his entire wardrobe. The leopard print, the hair, the jewelry, the flowers, they’re all so much.

(Image credit: Universal/Amblin)

Biff's Bully Uniform (Back To The Future Part II)

Back to the Future Part II had some wild ideas for the future, with everything from Pizza Hut to transportation to communication methods being updated in the 1989 sequel. But one of the biggest statements was made with the fashion, especially Biff’s costume. The gold zebra print jacket is one thing, but that metal helmet just puts this over the top.

(Image credit: MGM)

The United Planets Uniforms (Forbidden Planet)

Though it would be cool to visit Altair IV from Forbidden Planet, we would have to do something about those United Planets uniforms. Not the most absurd sci-fi outfit by any means, but the strange padding and muted colors make this a strange choice, especially for a movie set hundreds of years into the future.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Simon Phoenix's Overalls (Demolition Man)

Wesley Snipe’s Simon Phoenix looked like he stumbled into a Buggle Boy story on his way to the future in Demolition Man, but it works for the absurd nature of his character. The haircut, which inspired Dennis Rodman to make a big change, is a wild and cool choice, but those overalls are truly something else.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Judge Dredd's Uniform (Judge Dredd)

Judge Dredd came out in the mid-90s, which explains why Sylvester Stallone’s titular crimefighter’s futuristic costume looks like something out of a toy line. Does it look good? Yes, but the shoulder pads, helmet, and uniform make the comic book character look like something out of Street Fighter. But still, Dredd looks ridiculously cool.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Neo's Coat (The Matrix Reloaded)

The Matrix movies have always had some wild fashion choices whether the story is taking place in the simulation or back in the real world in Zion. While Keanu Reeves’ Neo has had some cool (and nu-metal) outfits, his coat in The Matrix Reloaded is another story. It looks like a duster, a priest’s vestment, and a Coal Chamber album were fused together.

(Image credit: Kennedy Miller Productions)

Lord Humongous' Bondage Wear (Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior)

George Miller took dystopian fashion to the extreme in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior. Though Mel Gibson’s Max Rockatansky looks like he could be from any remote outpost in the Outback, the film’s villain, Lord Humongous is like something out of a fever dream. That hockey mask, the bondage wear, the exposed skin that is surely burnt to a crisp by the sun, it’s all wild.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

The Three Most Important People (Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure)

Played by Clarence Clemons, Martha Davis, and Fee Waybill, three legendary musicians, the Three Most Important People from Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure have some wild, crazy, and outrageous outfits in this 1989 comedy classic. They’re so futuristic, righteous, and straight-up excellent.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Barbarella's Outfit (Barbarella)

Jane Fonda was already an established star by the time she was cast in the titular role in Barbarella, but her take on the space adventurer gave her “icon” status. Though each of the costumes worn by the actress throughout the movie is undeniably ridiculous and not mild-mannered, there’s a reason the cult classic is still a popular watch 50-plus years later.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing/Touchstone Pictures)

Carl Jenkins' Military Attire (Starship Troopers)

Upon its release, not a lot of people understood that Starship Troopers is a biting satire that goes way beyond just a story about humans fighting extraterrestrial bugs. Just look at Neil Patrick Harris’ character, Carl Jenkins, and his military attire. If you aren’t getting Nazi vibes from this look then you’re in for a rude awakening when you discover why the main characters are all from Argentina.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Immortan Joe (Mad Max: Fury Road)

Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road has to be one of the most outrageous characters in George Miller’s iconic franchise. Though he’s a tad bit silly and ridiculous, the big bad in this 2015 Oscar winner looks so freaking cool with this mask, strange see-through chest armor, and those various tubes and medals.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg (The Fifth Element)

Though not necessarily one of the best Gary Oldman characters , Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg from The Fith Element is one of the Academy Award winner’s most absurd and ridiculous villains. The futuristic costumes are one thing, but that hair and goatee look like it belongs to an MLB slugger with 35 home runs but 200 strikeouts in a season who’s still collecting a deferred salary.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Terl (Battlefield Earth)

Do you know what’s more bonkers than John Travolta’s line delivery in Battlefield Earth? Well, you’d be right if you guessed the fashion choices. Nearly a quarter of a century after this dreadful sci-fi film’s release, we’re still trying to make sense of it all. And by all, we mean everything about the movie.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Dynamo's Costume (The Running Man)

The Running Man, one of the best sci-fi films from the ‘80s , is mostly remembered for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s performance or maybe Jesse “The Body” Ventura’s great turn, but let’s not forget the truly out-there fashion choices. Like, look at Dynamo, one of the show’s stalkers, and his clear helmet that looks like it has Lite-Brite pegs glued all over it. Still, this costume is pretty righteous.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Droogs' Uniforms (A Clockwork Orange)

A Clockwork Orange is set in the future, but the Droogs in Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian crime thriller look like they left home in their underwear and nothing else on a cold morning. The shirts and pants are one thing, but the odd-looking jock straps they wear over their clothes are just utterly ridiculous.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Andrew Martin's Strange Futuristic Pajamas (Bicentennial Man)

Chris Columbus’ Bicentennial Man takes place over the course of 200 years (hence the name), and during that time, Robin Williams’ Andre Martin watches as loved ones, cherish memories, and various trends come and go. When the android is finally recognized as a human in 2205, he sporting these futuristic pajamas that look like something out of a Star Trek parody.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Effie Trinket's Reaping Day Suit (The Hunger Games)

Elizabeth Banks steals just about every scene featuring her Effie Trinket character in The Hunger Games, and the outfit that rises above the rest when it comes to pure ridiculousness is the violent getup she wears on the first Reaping Day scene. The contrast between her and Katniss Everdeen makes it all the better.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Prince Vultan (Flash Gordon)

Flash Gordon, like a lot of sci-fi movies from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, is full of costumes that range from cool to wild to straight-up bonkers. Prince Vultan fits into that final category with his attire that looks like it’s from a failed attempt to make a Thor movie decades before the MCU got off the ground.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Castor (Tron: Legacy)

Okay, Michael Sheen’s Castor is supposed to be a computer program and look all crazy in Tron: Legacy, but that doesn’t make his digital Ziggy Stardust appearance look any less ridiculous. The character was one of the bright spots of the 2010 sequel and one we can’t forget… maybe because of that monochromatic look.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Associate Bob's Kimonos (Demolition Man)

Associate Bob is only a minor character in Demolition Man, but his fashion choices make him the star attraction of any scene in which he’s featured. Dr. Raymond Cocteau’s right-hand man is always in some loud, color, and undeniably ridiculous outfit, and more times than not, it’s a kimono of some sort. Taking part in some futuristic virtual meeting? Kimono. Taco Bell dinner? Kimono. Dealing with Simon Phoenix? You know the answer…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jack Harper's Yankees Cap/Mechanic Suit (Oblivion)

If Tom Cruise’s Jack Harper were to only be wearing his futuristic mechanic suit in Oblivion, we probably wouldn’t see him on this list. But you add an old Yankees cap that looks so out of place in the movie’s futuristic setting and you have yourself an iconic and ridiculous look.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Rollerball Uniforms (Rollerball)

One of the most absurd and greatest James Caan movies , Rollerball (the 1975 version, not the terrible 2002 remake) is one of those wild dystopian future movies where everything, including sports, is about violence and corporate greed. But with all that money, you think they could get some better uniforms for the teams, especially Houston with their Halloween-espe attire.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Æon Flux's Mask (Æon Flux)

There’s a scene in the 2005 Æon Flux movie in which Charlize Theron’s character walks around a futuristic city on an important mission, but it’s hard to keep track of everything because of the bizarre outfit. The movie is set far into the future, so why does she look like a kid wearing their mom’s hose on their head?

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Jason's New, Futuristic Outfit (Jason X)

Near the bottom of Friday the 13th movie rankings , Jason X is set nearly 500 years into the future, which means everyone’s favorite hockey mask-wearing killer is going to get some new digs. And boy, that futuristic metal mask and everything else is something. A good something? We’ll let you be the judge…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Spacing Guild's Suits (Dune - 1984)

There are a lot of really cool costumes and sets in David Lynch’s Dune, but those outfits worn by the Space Guild are truly something else. These guys waltz in looking like they’re wearing trash bags at a music festival after they forgot to pack a poncho.

(Image credit: The Cannon Group)

Bibi Phillips' 'Speed' Costume (The Apple)

The 1980 sci-fi musical, The Apple, takes place in the futuristic time of 1994 and follows pop singer Bibi Phillips as she becomes an international superstar. If you’re trying to imagine what society would look like in the movie’s version of the future, just imagine an Abba music video but much longer and with more silver and metallic clothing choices.

(Image credit: MGM/UA)

The Ice Pirates' Costumes (The Ice Pirates)

Do you remember the 1984 sci-fi comedy The Ice Pirates? Well, this cult classic about a dystopian civilization where ice cubes (yes, ice cubes) are a form of currency due to the scarcity of water. So, with a lack of water, an angry populace, and bandits, it’s easy to imagine there being some wild outfits. And that there are, as just about everyone in Stewart Raffill’s movie dials up the ridiculousness to the max.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Sub Zero's Attire (The Running Man)

Sub Zero, The Running Man character and not the Mortal Kombat staple, found a way to combine hockey and combat sports better than just about anyone else in the 1987 Stephen King adaptation. Yeah, the hockey garb is a bit ridiculous and wild to see on screen, but it’s that over-the-top nature of the movie, and its stalkers, that makes the look so cool.

(Image credit: AVCO Embassy)

The Duke's Uniform (Escape From New York)

Isaac Hayes’ take on The Duke in Escape from New York is ICONIC and one of the best characters from John Carpenter’s filmography. The brutal and charismatic crime boss of New York has such a ridiculously cool uniform with those tassels and gold chains. But you know what’s even better? His car with has chandeliers as hood ornaments.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

James Cole's Hazmat Suit (12 Monkeys)

Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys is one of the wildest sci-fi movies of the ‘90s, so you know it’s going to feature some absurd outfits. Well, you don’t have to wait long, as the film opens with Bruce Willis’ James Cole walking through a devastated Philadelphia wearing an outrageous hazmat suit. While most of the movie takes place in the past, this opening sequence after a deadly virus wiped out almost all of humanity is something else.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Auntie Entity's Wardrobe (Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome)

The late Tina Turner looked marvelous as Auntie Entity in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, a film that saw her wear some outrageous outfits while ruling Bartertown. More refined than Lord Humongous and Immortan Joe and pretty much any other villain in the franchise, Auntie looked great albeit a tad bit ridiculous.

For better or worse, these are some of the most ridiculous outfits from movies set in the future. Sure, some are cooler than others, but they all have a place in cinematic history.