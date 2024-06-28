Will Eddie Appear In Stranger Things’ Final Season? Joseph Quinn Offers Hope

It’s been two years since Stranger Things 4 came out, and Stranger Things Season 5 is inching closer and closer. The wait for the final season has definitely been brutal, especially since there's been very little information released about the plot. And while Stranger Things 5 previously teased a new character duo, and that's exciting, people are wondering if fan-favorite Eddie Munson will come back into the story. Now, Joseph Quinn has shared his take on his character's possible comeback.

Quinn only appeared on Stranger Things 4, but fans were quickly drawn to Eddie, especially because of how close he became with the gang. Unfortunately, the character sacrificed himself in the Season 4, Volume 2 finale, and he was ripped apart by Demobats. Ever since then, fans have been wondering if Eddie survived and hoping for his comeback. While speaking with ET, Quinn shared his hopes about returning to the set to say hi to his former cast mates, explaining:

The chances are high. I love those guys! I'd love to come and say hello. I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're getting toward the end and they're having a nice time. I'm sure they're going to deliver it in a pretty epic finale, I have no doubt.

So, he thinks he'll be back on set just to say hi, but will he be wearing that punk-rock costume again? The interviewer said she felt like Eddie Munson could come back, and Quinn provided this coy answer in response, saying:

I might have that feeling too. Or maybe I don't. Who knows? I don't know! Who knows?

Well, that's not a no! Therefore, I have hope!

Eddie’s death was emotional and it devastated fans, and if he were to return, that would probably be some of the best news ever. The fact that even Quinn is not totally denying it means it’s a real possibility.

However, the Duffer Brothers would likely only bring him back if it made sense. Eddie is dead, but it doesn’t exactly count him out for a return. He could be brought back to life, but the path that would make more sense is either a flashback or hallucination, in my opinion.

Eddie and Dustin had a close relationship, so if anyone sees a hallucination of Eddie, it would probably be Gaten Matarazzo’s character. Stranger Things is not predictable, so you never know what could happen or who could come back. Since it is the final season, the Duffer Brothers will be going all out. Even if it may not seem like it, it’s very possible that Eddie Munson could come back, and these latest comments gave me more hope that it might happen.

While Eddie's future is genuinely unknown, we do know that this final season will focus on Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers. There have been theories about Will being a villain, and considering he is still traumatized over what happened in the Upside Down, there is still much to explore.

Since it is the last season, it also means no one is safe. Fans already had to worry about Steve getting killed in Season 4, and their worries will likely come back around for Season 5. Maya Hawke previously expressed interest in Robin dying in a heroic way too. Plus, as we learned with Eddie's story, you never know what will happen or who will die.

Netflix subscribers should prepare themselves for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Even though there isn’t a premiere date right now, the episodes will be here before you know it. Netflix is one of the best streaming services, and once Stranger Things 5 hits, it will once again truly be the best.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be thinking about Joseph Quinn's comments, because I really want Eddie to come back.