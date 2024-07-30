The Big Marvel Condition That Helped Robert Downey Jr. Return As Doctor Doom

There have been countless questions swirling around the future of the MCU, and a lot of them were answered at 2024 San Diego Comic Con. Marvel made a big step forward by going back to their roots, relying on reliable names like Joe and Anthony Russo to direct future films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Perhaps the biggest reveal in Hall H however was the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU . Instead of reprising his role as Tony Stark, Downey will be playing Doctor Doom, one of the most notable comic book villains. Apparently, there were conditions in place to secure Downey’s return to superhero stardom, including one big one.

In a recent report published by Variety , the publication claims that it took more than just an interesting part to convince Downey to return to the MCU. The Oscar winner’s contract allegedly promised the actor over $80 million dollars with additional perks like private jet travel and a security detail to appear in both films. While money might talk, what truly sealed the deal was collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo’s return to the franchise as well. A source told the media outlet:

They were the only ones he would work with.

Downey seems to have a lot of faith in the Russos to be able to push two Avengers films across the finish line in a way that is satisfactory to both fans and actors alike. The directing duo previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, which are all beloved films within the MCU. There have been a number of conversations surrounding the franchise about the quality of films continuing post-Endgame, and seeing the Russos return to direct more projects at Marvel seems to make Downey feel more comfortable experimenting within the superhero realm once again.

Many fans are over the moon to see Downey return as Doctor Doom in this new chapter in the MCU, and many of his past MCU collaborators like Mark Ruffalo and Gwyneth Paltrow congratulated their pal on the new role. However some were a little more cynical towards the big Marvel move, saying that the new role retroactively damages Iron Man’s legacy. We don’t know how Marvel plans to incorporate Downey’s former role as Tony Stark into this new role, and how much multiversal storytelling will be at play to tie in with the end of Avengers: Endgame . Fans are also dreading how much this will break poor Peter Parker’s heart .



Marvel also reportedly shelled out $80 million for the Russo Brothers to return as well, so the studio seems to have a lot of confidence in the filmmakers to restore the franchise to their former greatness. Downey’s condition to return also shows his comfortability with the directors, and their ability to make him shine in the new role. While a lot of emphasis on untold comic book stories and experimenting with new characters is still seemingly the focus of Disney, invigorating the MCU fanbase seems to be taking precedent. Hopefully, this investment is worth it for everyone, and this is a step forwards instead of a step backwards for Marvel.

You can see Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday when it hits theaters on May 1st, 2026, as well as Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated for May 7th, 2027. For more information on other Marvel projects heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult our upcoming MCU movie guide. Also, you can revisit Downey’s previous performances in existing Avengers movies, which are all now streaming for Disney+ subscribers .