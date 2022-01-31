These Zoe Saldaña In Full Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Makeup Posts Just Keep Getting Better And Better

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is officially filming , and no one seems more excited about the development than Zoe Saldaña. The actress is set to reprise her role as the deadly, yet sweet, Gamora and has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the set which show her in full makeup for the role. Amid this, the star has also revealed that she’s on a cleanse and, as a result, her posts just keep getting better and better.

That’s high praise considering that the original posts were delightful as is. The first one to catch fans’ eyes was actually a slideshow that showed off her Gamora look as well as multiple snapshots of her out and about, sans makeup. In another, she shared more of her green face while also revealing that she has a 3:30 a.m. call time while on set. That sounds tiring, I know, but she seems to be handling the crazy hours quite well.

However, it would seem that she’s having a somewhat more challenging time sticking to the 21-day cleanse she’s working on. As a result, she’s taken to poking fun at herself by posting videos of her partaking in healthy and nutritious foods, while the crew indulges in sweet snacks. Check out this one Instagram video she posted to mark Day 13 of her food journey:

It’s hilariously cruel, as most of us likely would’ve broken down and tried to snatch a few of those M&Ms… or maybe the entire bag. That’s one temptation down, but it looks like things didn’t stop there. In a more recent post, Zoe Saldaña showed herself walking into her trailer, only to humorously discover the crew munching on another satisfying snack. You can see the funny clip for yourself down below:

Such a feat has to be tough for the Avatar star, but she seems to be pushing through the pain, for the most part. It’s definitely important for people to eat clean, and that’s especially true for the actress. She’s one of the most recognizable action stars in the entertainment industry and, for her to do what she does, she has to keep in top physical condition. That includes laying off cookies or potato chips when needed. It’s a tough job that requires plenty of discipline and, though she is being paid plenty of money to stay fit, I commend her dedication.

As for what Zoe Saldaña is actually doing in the movie, fans have no idea. Marvel Studios and writer/director James Gunn are keeping the details close to the vest. Gunn has, however, provided a few updates in recent weeks and has even confirmed that Marvel Studios is pleased with the scenes that have been shot thus far. He’s also acknowledged that the third film in a trilogy can “suck,” though he’s promising something different for his trilogy capper. Star-Lord himself Chris Pratt has also promised t he movie will be worth the wait .

There are plenty of questions swirling around Vol. 3 (including the prospect of character deaths). But one of the biggest unknowns is how Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora (who hails from the year 2014) will find her way back to the team after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It’s going to be a while before we get concrete answers. In the meantime though, I’m looking forward to seeing if Saldaña can complete her cleanse, as she continues to post these great videos.