Thor: Love And Thunder Image Might Tie The Franchise To Black Panther

There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters over the next few years, the joy of the fandom. Chief among them is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which marks the first time a Marvel hero was given a fourth solo movie. And a new image from the sequel might tie the franchise to Black Panther.

With Thor: Love and Thunder just a few months away from release, limited footage and images from the blockbuster have slowly been released to the rabid fanbase. One recent still (seen above) features Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie sitting side by side. Although it’s the statue at the bottom frame that’s really been intriguing people. Fans think that the statue is of Bast, the Wakandan Goddess who was referenced back in Black Panther. Could this mean Thor 4 will have an intimate connection to that fan favorite franchise? Let’s talk it all out.

For those who don’t remember, Bast was referenced in the very beginning of 2018’s Black Panther. While we never saw the goddess in the flesh, the movie’s prequel revealed that she was the one to lead the first Panther to the heart-shaped herb. But could we be seeing Bast throughout the runtime of Thor: Love and Thunder? It remains to be seen, but the potential connection to Wakanda is certainly a thrilling update for the fandom.

As a reminder, you can re-watch Black Panther’s original opening sequence, where Bast is officially named dropped in the MCU for the first time. With the Gods clearly in play in projects like Thor and Moon Knight, could we end up seeing the Wakandan goddess in live-action? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Obviously Thor is the God of Thunder, so it doesn’t seem impossible for Bast to eventually pop up– especially with so many Egyption Gods also joining the MCU via Moon Knight. What’s more, the main antagonist of Love and Thunder is Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher . His spooky title offers another opportunity for Bast to be either referenced or seen on screen. Plus Russell Crowe will have a role as Zeus , so Gods are on table.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, as so little concrete information is known about the contents of Thor: Love and Thunder. The first teaser recently arrived, although Christian Bale’s villain was noticeably missing. You can check it out for yourself below,

While fans are eager for some more information about Thor: Love and Thunder, the limited details are definitely helping to buoy audience excitement. The movie will see Natalie Portman return to the MCU for the first time since Thor: The Dark World, transforming into Mighty Thor in the process. And as seen in the teaser, the Guardians of the Galaxy also have a role to play .