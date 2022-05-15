The Internet Cannot Get Enough Of A Hulked Up Natalie Portman Dressed As Thor Alongside Chris Hemsworth

As the hype surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dies down slightly , fans are pivoting their attention to the next blockbuster in Marvel’s Phase Four . Thor: Love and Thunder is gaining traction as fans are reveling in the appearance of Natalie Portman dressed as Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor – and holy arms!

Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder’s upcoming release, Empire sat down with director Taika Waititi and shared a promo photo to their Twitter . The awe-inspiring Tweet shows Natalie Portman decked out in an all too familiar, God-like outfit while wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Beside her is Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and he has an all-new look. Check out the pair in the tweet below:

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT ⚡️Jane Foster's return in #ThorLoveAndThunder is "a real mindfuck for Thor," says Taika Waititi.READ MORE: https://t.co/RqKtzzL4cK pic.twitter.com/4cJmFSoWCYMay 7, 2022 See more

The internet is losing its mind over the photo, and while Thor is certainly a force to be reckoned with, Chris Hemsworth isn’t the one getting the attention in this case. Natalie Portman is hands down the star of the show based on the social media response.

Fans are so enamored with Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor that they are claiming her as their new religion. Take at look at this hilarious response to Empire’s Tweet from video game designer Dennis Detwiller:

Filling out passport paperwork. Religion: Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. pic.twitter.com/bdK5QBYu2KMay 7, 2022 See more

Other fans have a much more laser focus on Empire’s post toward Natalie Portman’s arms, for which she trained tirelessly. This fan Tweeted this photo of the Nintendo Switch game Arms after seeing Portman as Mighty Thor, and Portman earns the nickname:

My reaction to seeing that new pic of Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder. pic.twitter.com/orpGbYAyXzMay 7, 2022 See more

One fan is throwing it all the way back to Natalie Portman’s time in the Star Wars franchise as Padmé, Tweeting that Anakin’s leap into the dark side was total valid considering it was over the loss of her and her arms:

If you think Anakin was a bitch in the prequels for turning evil over his wife, then I implore you to look at pictures of Natalie Portman's arms in 2022, and then try and tell me you wouldn't turn to the dark side for that woman.May 12, 2022 See more

Another fan gives some love to Natalie Portman’s arms by sharing Empire’s picture and singling the totally jacked appendages in a special good morning message. Take a look for yourself in the post below:

Good morning to everyone, but especially Natalie Portman's arms 💪😍 pic.twitter.com/tKJN9WDITCMay 7, 2022 See more

As much as Natalie Portman probably appreciates all the love her arms are getting lately, there’s got to be some kind of line. Another fan may be brushing against it as he expresses his love for an arm-less Portman in his own Tweet. Here is what he says:

This may not surprise you but I've ALWAYS had a thing for Natalie Portman. Regular arms, buff arms, or no armsMay 7, 2022 See more

Okay, so it’s more funny than creepy, but it’s still kinda eerie picturing Natalie Portman trying to wield Mjolnir without arms - even if she still would be totally worthy to do so. Luckily, she has both still attached to her body and has impressively built them up to become the Godly Might Thor for all of our viewing pleasure.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release to theaters in just a couple short months on July 8. While we have already seen Natalie Portman hulked up for her role in the film, I can’t wait to see her in action as Mighty Thor, and it seems the internet agrees.

See our 2022 Movie Release Calendar to learn about all of the films on the way in the months ahead.